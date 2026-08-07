Harsh Gujral recalls Amitabh Bachchan's words before KBC 17 episode with comedians: 'Hume baksh dijiye'
Harsh Gujral revealed Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by his comic timing and recalled how the superstar works 12 hours non-stop during KBC shoot.
Amitabh Bachchan may be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, but Harsh Gujral remembers him for how effortlessly he put everyone at ease on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Nearly a year after appearing on the show alongside fellow comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu, Harsh has now recalled his interaction with Big B and revealed how the veteran actor reacted to their comedy.
Harsh Gujral recalls interaction with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC
Recalling his KBC memories on a podcast with Prabhakar Gupta, Harsh revealed how impressed Big B was with him and said, "They liked me so much. It was such a wonderful episode. At one point, Amitabh Bachchan even asked me, ‘Do you perform at home as well?’ I said yes, we do perform at home. He then said, ‘Okay, then if there’s a party at home, we’ll invite you.’ That’s how much he liked my performance."
Harsh revealed that there are no breaks or cuts during the Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot. He said Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up their entire episode in three to four hours, despite having been shooting since 8 am that morning. Harsh added that Big B shot their episode and then immediately moved on to another one. He also praised the veteran actor for making time to meet everyone despite his hectic schedule.
He added, "Someone told us that Amitabh Bachchan is coming and he will meet you first, and four of us stood with our hands folded. You can't imagine what he said to us. He told us, "Arey bhaisab, teen din se humko neend nahi aayi hai. Jabse aap chaaron ka naam sune hain, hum aapki videos dekhen hai. Hume baksh dijiye. Itna bada aadmi aapko comfortable kardete h (Arre, sir, we haven’t been able to sleep for three days. Ever since we heard the names of the four of you, we’ve been watching your videos. Please spare us! Such a big star makes you feel so comfortable). You won't believe it, he was shooting for 12 hours."
Recently, in one of his blog posts, Big B revealed that he had been working continuously for 24 hours and took a break only to replenish his energy, eat and take a short nap. He shared that he was then heading straight to the KBC shoot.
About KBC 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, followed by weekday episodes from Monday to Friday. The new season is built around the theme ‘Sochna Padega’. The season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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