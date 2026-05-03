New Delhi, Comedian Harsh Gujral and actor Gaurav Khanna are set to feature in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15". Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

The 15th edition will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, who will push contestants to their limits, forcing them to confront their deepest fears and turning every stunt into a gripping test of resilience and courage, according to a press release.

Khanna, who recently won "Bigg Boss 19", said "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is a "different kind of test". "I've always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. That's how people have seen me over the years, and what connected with them during 'Bigg Boss 19'... My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don't feel right, so this format challenges that in every way. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there," he said in a statement.

"There's no space to overthink; you rely on instinct and show up as you are. I don't know if that calm side will hold in every moment, but I do know I'll face it with honesty and give it everything I have," he added.

Gujral, known for his stand-up comedies, said as a comedian he always chases new material and stories.

"I have spent years facing live audiences and handling unpredictable moments with humour, so in a way, comedy has always been my biggest strength, and I think it's going to be my biggest weapon here as well. Of course, this is a completely different battlefield. The fears here are far more real and far more intense, definitely not as mild as stage fright or worrying about what people might think. What excites me is that it's a whole new world of challenges, and I'm looking forward to experiencing every bit of it," he said.

"As a comedian, you're always chasing new material, new stories, and I have a feeling this journey is going to give me plenty of that. If I can face these fears and still manage to find the humour in it, I think the audience is in for a complete ride, adrenaline, entertainment, and a bit of Harsh Gujral Special along the way," he added.

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