After rubber bullets row, internet slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stunt of pouring molten wax: ‘Cruel and dehumanising’

Meanwhile, Rubina said, “Now, it’s stinging, and those stings are unbearable. The wax on the layer is penetrating even deeper. The impact is killing.” Ruhaanika left the task while Harsh ultimately emerged as the winner. Vishal added, "This pain auction has left me speechless; my entire body is aching."

The molten wax elimination stunt featured Rubina Dilaik , Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, and Vishal Aditya Singh, who had to get the ‘fear fanda’ and perform an elimination task centred on pain endurance. To save themselves, contestants had to collect hot wax on their hands for 10 minutes. This task had Ruhaanika cry out in pain. She screamed, "It’s just killing. My soul has come out, sir.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi has its fair share of scary and shocking tasks, which involve overcoming one's fear. But the latest episode featured a task in which contestants had to endure molten wax on their hands, which many viewers found totally unnecessary for the show's format.

Many on the internet were left shocked at the task and slammed the show for adding such trauma and pain in the name of entertainment. One user commented, “Giving pain to someone is not a daring thing related to overcoming fear, it is simply sadism for entertainment! Stunt should not be based on takking physical pain or injury as a compulsory part or task!” “Sorry, but this isn’t entertaining at all. This is genuinely so traumatising,” said another user.

“It’s supposed to be a stunt show, not a spectacle of human suffering. A “pain auction” with pellet guns and hot wax on bare skin is just cruel and dehumanising. How did anyone think this was okay?” asked a second user. A comment read, “Wax stunt was just too much and unnecessary. Kkk this year is pure torture.”

Last week, the show faced flak after contestants were hit by rubber bullets as part of a ‘Pain Auction’ stunt, which left them injured. “Disgusting task!! How can they put ppls life in danger. Anything for trps!” slammed one X user, while another wrote, “This is pathetic tbh. On the name of games, you can't hurt someone so badly.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is broadcast on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioHotstar, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.