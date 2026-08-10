Farah Khan addresses trolls calling her a biased host, asks Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra if they knew each other

In her latest vlog for her YouTube channel, Farah visited Shreya's residence in Mumbai where the two chatted about Lock Upp and more. At one point, Farah asked, “I want to ask on record, Shreya, have me ever before? Before I saw you on stage?” Shreya said no, and Farah added, “After two weeks I got to know because people started commenting that I was a biased host. Why? Because her YouTube company and mine are managed by the same team named Qyuki. They have 70 content creators! So I called them and asked if Shreya is under them, and they said yes. But I didn't know, so how was I biased?”

Shreya replied, “But the fact is that you were the one who picked on me from the beginning! In the first week you shouted on me and even when I was doing good, you were only shouting at me! Even when [Akanksha] Choudhary fight happened you told me not to be too happy because I was looking better in comparison to her but not by myself!” Farah rolled her eyes and said she never said Shreya did not do well, and the two of them giggled.

What happened at the finale In the final stage of the show, the ex-inmates were asked to choose between Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, while the jailers also cast their votes for their favourite contestant. The winner was ultimately decided through a combination of votes from the jailers, ex-inmates and the Janta Ki Jury.

Shreya was eventually declared the winner and lifted the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa trophy. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke down after her name was announced. Shivangi, meanwhile, appeared visibly disappointed with the result. Shreya's close friend Shilpa Shinde was also seen in tears as she celebrated Shreya's victory.