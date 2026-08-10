Interview | Bobby Beauty Parlour director Shashwat Dwivedi on Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap presenting his short film

Within the span of 20 minutes, Shashwat Dwivedi’s short film Bobby Beauty Parlour establishes a stirring tale between two female friends. It follows childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who spend their last hours together inside a neighborhood beauty parlour, awaiting a new chapter in their lives. It is a bittersweet ode to small-town aspirations and friendships packed in a coming-of-age story. Shashwat Dwivedi's short film Bobby Beauty Parlour has been presented by Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, director Shashwat Dwivedi sat down to talk about how the film took shape, and how the unusual pairing of Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali came together to present it.

The origin story of Bobby Beauty Parlour Talking about the film, Shashwat begins, “The origin was a bunch of things coming together. My co-writer Janhavi Ashthana, who is the producer and the cinematographer of the film and me wanted to make something, since the time we were working together on Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. We were also trying to go independent, and it was she who told me about this story and if I would be interested in writing and directing that.”

“One of the reasons why she asked me to write and direct was because the story in her mind was about these two female characters, and the only male part was rather unpleasant. So she wanted to compensate for that (smiles)! But when I got the story I realised that there was no need for compensation at all. I came in and made him an even worse character! Because some experiences are very objectively through, and even if I am not a woman… and not experienced that, but I am on either side of it. I have seen my male friends behave with girls like that, and I knew that the story was coming from a very personal and true place. So all I had to do was take that inspiration, use my own experiences of growing up… of not being sure of what life entails, and build on that. Both our actors, Adrija Sinha and Parul Rana, were also very involved in writing their characters. So that's how it came to be,” he adds.