Kennedy OTT release: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap's Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat-starrer neo-noir thriller

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the teaser of Kennedy and announce its OTT release. The filmmaker wrote, “Finally, our labour of love, angst and everything in between—Kennedy—is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5. All I can say is that I am grateful for having been able to make this film, for my team, my producers, my studio, and at the end of the day—jab jab jo jo hona hai, tab tab so so hota hai (everything happens in its own time).”

Kennedy OTT release : After making waves on the global festival circuit and earning critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap ’s Kennedy is finally set to reach audiences, though not in the way many had hoped. Despite receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, the film never secured a theatrical release in India. Now, three years after its celebrated Cannes premiere, Kennedy is headed straight to OTT, much to the excitement of fans who have been waiting patiently for its release.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where it was screened in the Midnight Screenings section and received a seven-minute standing ovation. Since then, Kennedy has been showcased at several international film festivals, including the Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and the London Indian Film Festival, among others.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the film’s release. One comment read, “GOAT Kashyap back with another banger—been waiting for this movie since the day the teaser dropped.” Another wrote, “Finally! Can’t wait to watch it.” One user commented, “Would’ve loved to watch it on the big screen,” while another added, “Wanted to see this in theatres—have been waiting for it for a long time.”