'Your downfall happened because you shook hands with Karan Johar': Anurag Kashyap says people tell him he 'sold out'

Bombay Velvet was one of the most ambitious films in Anurag Kashyap's career. It had a big budget, a big name in the lead, and a vast canvas. Yet, it bombed at the box office. Director Anurag says that people still tell him his ‘downfall’ began after that film, and it was because he decided to collaborate with Karan Johar. The filmmaker-turned-actor played the film’s antagonist. Anurag Kashyap directed Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet.

Anurag Kashyap on collaborating with Karan Johar

In a recent interview with Screen, Anurag reflected on Bombay Velvet and his collaboration with Karan. “People saw me and Karan as rivals, as two different ends of a spectrum. Him doing that film was also kind of disappointing for many people. A lot of those who used to follow my work felt that I had sold out, that I was making a film with a star and with Karan Johar involved.”

About Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet, released in 2015, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma alongside Karan, with a young Vicky Kaushal in a supporting role. The film, made on a ₹100-crore budget, only grossed ₹43 crore worldwide.

Talking about that film’s legacy, Anurag added, “Whatever it was, that became the story from then on, and it still persists. Even now, people say that my downfall happened because I ‘shook hands’ with Karan. And I’m like, what do you mean by shaking hands? We did a film together.”

Bombay Velvet was Karan’s only full-length acting role. The filmmaker has only done cameos before or since. He has since directed two successful films - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Anurag Kashyap's recent work

Anurag went on to direct critically acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Kennedy, and Nishaanchi. However, box office success has continued to elude him.