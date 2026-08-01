Ahead of Ramayana release, documentary to show how Ramanand Sagar made TV's Ramayan with no green screen, visual effects
A documentary on how Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan TV show was made is in the works, ahead of the release of Nitesh Tiwari's big-screen adaptation of the epic.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The mega production stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. But beyond the casting, what really has people talking about the film is its grand scale and VFX from DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio. But even as Ramayana’s grandeur is being discussed and dissected, a new documentary focuses on how one man told the same story nearly 40 years ago, without any help from technology, and did so admirably well.
Documentary on Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan
Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan remains the most-watched Indian show ever. The series, which ran from 1987-88, still boasts the highest TRP of any Indian show. Its popularity was evident in the fact that it again topped the TV ratings when it was rerun in 2020 during the pandemic. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar has revealed that a new documentary will go behind the scenes of the iconic TV show.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shiv Sagar revealed, “We are making a documentary on the behind-the-scenes of the making of Ramayan. Even after 36 years, there’s a lot of interest in grandfather’s Ramayan. It continues to be relevant and popular. At the time, my grandfather had to work with relatively rudimentary technology. There were no blue or green screens; chroma had just come in. There were no computers for visual effects either. The team worked with linear editing machines and shot on low-band U-matic video.”
Aired between 1987 and 1988 on Doordarshan, Ramayan was narrated by screen legend Ashok Kumar, and starred Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show is known to have captivated Indian audiences to the point that cities would shut down when episodes aired.
Elaborating on the documentary’s intent, Shiv Sagar added, “The idea behind our documentary is to give viewers an idea of how it was made, and it would consist of interviews with the cast and technicians and their family members. We are also focusing on the women in the households of these unit members and what they went through during the shooting. We want to document all this information. A lot of the people associated are no longer alive. Arvind Trivedi ji, who played Ravana, is no more. Hence, we got his daughter to give an interview. Similarly, Vindu Dara Singh spoke to us since Dara Singh ji has passed away. We want to preserve all this for future generations.”
The new Ramayana film
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part production that is being called the most expensive in Indian cine history.
The films star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Arun Govil, who played Rama in the 1987 TV show, appears as King Dashrath here. Ramayana Part One releases in theatres this Diwali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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