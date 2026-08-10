Our Sticky Love ending explained: After Baek Sang Gil’s shocking secret, do Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae get back together?

At the same time, her relationship with Tae Ha grows stronger. However, as the episodes progress, the truth about their relationship is eventually revealed. He is not actually Eun Sae's boyfriend. He is a former boxer and ex-gang member whom she had helped years earlier. He lies about their relationship because he wants to protect her from Sang Gil, the dangerous man from his past. As the story moves towards its final episodes, Eun Sae begins remembering her past and the secrets surrounding Tae Ha come to light.

Over course of 12 episodes, life in the village gives Eun Sae a chance to start over, though she consistently wonders how she ended up in a village. She becomes part of the close-knit community including Tae Ha's sister and grandmother and slowly gets used to her new surroundings, even as strange memories and flashes from her old life begin returning.

The story begins with Go Eun Sae, a prosecutor who is hunting down a crime syndicate and gets attacked by goons. Following this major attack, she is left with no memory of her past. When she wakes up in the hospital, she meets one person who knows her and it is Jang Tae Ha who tells her that he is her boyfriend. After much contemplation, she eventually decides to leave with him, who takes her to his rural hometown in an attempt to keep her safe from crime boss Baek Sang Gil (Heo Sung Tae).

The new K-drama Our Sticky Love premiered on Netflix and included romance, mystery, crime, and even amnesia into the story, gradually developing into a thrilling adventure and transforming into a love story. This 12-episode romantic comedy tells about prosecutor Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), who lost her memory due to an attack. Starting a new life in a village, she relies on the man Jang Tae Ha ( Jung Hae In ) whom she believes to be her boyfriend; however, this story has much more in it than just a simple romance. Here is a look at what happens in the finale and how Our Sticky Love ends. [ Warning : Spoilers ahead].

What happened in the final episode? Episode 12 brings the conflict with Baek Sang Gil to a dramatic end. He takes Tae Ha's grandmother hostage, forcing him into one final confrontation with the man he has spent so long trying to escape. The showdown also reveals one of the biggest secrets of the series: Baek Sang Gil is Tae Ha's biological father. The revelation adds another layer to Tae Ha's painful relationship with Sang Gil and explains why their connection has always been so complicated.

As the confrontation reaches its most emotional point, Sang Gil shoots himself. Rather than forcing Tae Ha to kill him, he chooses to end his own life and brings their violent history to an end. He never discovers the complete truth about San Gil being his biological father, leaving that part of his past unresolved.

With Sang Gil gone, Tae Ha and Eun Sae are finally free from the threat that has followed them throughout the story.

The ending explained Once the main danger is over, Our Sticky Love moves away from its darker storyline and gives its characters the happy ending they have been working towards. After Sang Gil's death, Eun Sae resumes her job as a prosecutor but does not leave the memories she had with Tae Ha. Both of them move past the lies and misunderstandings and decide to stay together.

He eventually proposes to Eun Sae, and the two get married in a warm village wedding surrounded by the people who became their family. The ceremony also brings together the village's S.E.S. trio, played by Jang Hye Jin, Cha Chung Hwa and Kim Mi Hwa, along with Doctor An Gi Jun (Lee Jae Won), who proposes to his girlfriend Min Su Ji (Choi Yu Ju).

One of the most meaningful moments comes when Tae Ha embraces the rain on his wedding day. For someone who has spent much of his life carrying guilt and running from his past, the moment feels like a quiet sign that he is finally letting go. Instead of fearing what happened before, he is ready to move forward with Eun Sae.

Ultimately, Our Sticky Love ends on a hopeful note. The mystery surrounding Eun Sae's past is resolved, Sang Gil's threat is finally over and Tae Ha gets the chance to leave his painful history behind. After everything they have been through, the lead pair find happiness not by escaping their past completely, but by building a new life together in the village they have come to call home.