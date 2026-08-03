August 2026 K-dramas: Jung Hae In, Song Kang, Ahn Bo Hyun lead the pack with action, romance and slice-of-life stories

For those who love K-dramas, August 2026 is turning out to be an exciting month indeed. If you love a good workplace romance, if you are into coming-of-age stories, if you are into unexpected love triangles, or if you would like to watch some bromances as exciting as romantic stories, then this month is going to treat you well with its amazing selection of new drama shows. Here's a look at it. August 2026 K-dramas are bringing fun and romance back in full force, and these 7 titles deserve a spot on your watchlist. [Also read: Agent Kim Reactivated ending explained: Did So Ji Sub's Kim Do Hyeon survive, Agent 66 twist and will season 2 happen? | Web Series] 1. My Bias, My Boss The upcoming 12-episode romance webtoon is based on the story of webtoon My Oppa Is an Idol by Seong Eun and will feature the story of Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), a hardcore fan who has supported the idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), who belongs to the group D.N.X, for more than a decade now. She joins the start-up clothing brand Appello not for the job but becaMyuse her bias Lee Chan works there as a director. However, things do not go according to her plan and Da Reum finds out that the CEO of Appello, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon), is actually the man whom she had once attacked while trying to protect her bias. Da Reum is doing all she can to create an impression at work when Kang Ha Gi assumes that her effort is just a sign of her affection towards him while Lee Chan thinks that her uncomfortable behavior is because she does not like him. This love triangle makes way for this comedy romance webtoon. The romantic comedy My Bias, My Boss is set to premiere on 3rd August, 2026 and will stream on Prime Video.

2. Flex x Cop season 2 Flex X Cop is all set to return with its second season. The new season follows Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun), who has now fully embraced life as a detective after completing his formal police academy training. Determined to prove that he deserves his badge and is more than just a wealthy chaebol heir, he returns to the violent crimes unit ready to take on bigger challenges. His biggest challenge, however, arrives in the form of Joo Hye Ra (Jung Eun Chae), his strict former police academy drill instructor. After stepping down from her elite counter-terrorism role, she becomes the new leader of Yi Soo's unit and his direct superior. Forced to work together despite their completely different personalities, the duo finds themselves investigating dangerous cases involving terrorists, assassins and serial killers. Flex X Cop Season 2 comes on August 7, 2026. This drama will air every Friday and Saturday on SBS in South Korea while overseas viewers can watch this drama on Disney+ and Hulu, while the airing time on Jio Hotstar is unknown.



3. Our Sticky Love Our Sticky Love can be a perfect pick for you if you are an admirer of Korean romantic comedies featuring chemistry between rivals, fake dating, and some elements of mystery. This series will revolve around Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), a determined young woman who aims to take down a criminal syndicate run by Baek Sang Gil (Heo Sung Tae). However, her mission goes wrong due to a car accident resulting in amnesia. Eun Sae loses all the memories about herself and meets Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), an ex-youth boxing champion who has once led a life as a member of a gang and is now a boxing coach of a small rural community. He recognises Eun Sae as his first love. Suspecting that the syndicate might still be pursuing her, he pretends to be her boyfriend and protects her from her pursuers. However, what initially starts as a lie develops into a funny pretend dating story that eventually transforms into real feelings of mutual love despite the return of Eun Sae's memories and the appearance of the criminals who hunt her down. This 12-episode drama series premieres on Netflix worldwide on August 7, 2026.

4. A Trap Called Desire This upcoming drama tells a tale about Go Eun Seol (Jeon Hye Won). Her world shatters when she gets accused of murder. After having lost all that she valued and loved, Eun Seol watches as the person responsible builds a successful life on the ruins of her own. She never gives up but starts her long and hard battle to prove her innocence and vengeance from the people who have ruined her life. Known as the "Daily drama queen," Jang Seo Hee takes on the role of Joo Mi Ran, the show's main antagonist. Mi Ran is portrayed as a calculating, ruthless and manipulative woman driven entirely by her own ambitions. The drama is set to premiere on August 10, 2026, and will air every Monday through Friday on KBS2. With a planned run of 100 episodes, it is expected to be one of the longest-running new Korean dramas of the year.

5. Ok! Lets Get Divorced The storyline revolves around Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok). Together, they own and operate a successful wedding gown company known as G & White. Mi Young had lost her parents at an early age and had lived a very hectic life working hard until she met her soul mate, who was also a gifted designer of wedding gowns. The two were in a happy marriage and a flourishing business; however, seven years later, the two decide to end their marriage as a means of escaping their increasingly stressful relationship. In addition, in the process of getting divorced, they have to come up with a way of saving their business, and there are several moments of fun and sadness in the process. The show is scheduled to premiere on August 19, 2026. The series will air on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday and will also be streaming on Wavve.

6. New Recruit season 4 The military comedy-drama New Recruit will return for a new season with all the same trademark combination of dark comedy, military atmosphere, and chaos in barracks. The series keeps following the adventures, friends, and rivalry between the soldiers while emphasizing the surrealistic aspects of their situation during obligatory army service. In season 4, the young man Park Min Seok (Kim Min Ho) finally received a long-awaited promotion to corporal, which brought him additional duties and obligations. In addition, many sabotage incidents start happening in his unit while a new battalion commander appears there. The arrival of this very strict person causes disruption in the usual atmosphere in barracks. A new recruit brings even more problems into this already chaotic unit, creating rivalry and conflict. New Recruit Season 4 will premiere on August 24, 2026. The show will air on ENA and be available for streaming on Genie TV in South Korea.

7. Four Hands, Two Sonatas Song Kang will soon be returning to television screens with Four Hands, Two Sonatas, a coming-of-age musical drama that marks his first K-drama since his military service came to an end. The plot revolves around two outstanding pianists. Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) is a young piano prodigy who is the star of his entire school. He has never questioned his position as the best because he is known for always excelling in his academic and musical performances. Things get complicated when transfer student Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) joins the school. Interestingly, while Kang is back Jun Young is now serving in the military. Jeong Yo is a gifted pianist whose potential had been hidden due to his troublesome family background. With his arrival, things become complicated, not just in terms of competition but because his presence brings back the past link between himself and Bi Oh. Through constant competition, the two end up discovering the fact that success can only be achieved by working together as they perform a four-handed piano performance. Hong Jae In (Jang Gyu Ri), a viola player blessed with outstanding sensitivity to music and a rare talent to recognize melodies effortlessly. However, despite her natural talent, finding music that resonates with her is hard for her and thus her personal artistic experience becomes an integral part of the plot.