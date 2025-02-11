After Love Next Door, Jung Hae In to lead new rom-com with The Trauma Code actress: Report

Jung Hae In's new romance class is reportedly in session. After playing with the Hallyu fan's hearts with his performance in tvN's Love Next Door, co-starring Jung So Min, the K-drama heartthrob is in talks to lead yet another romantic comedy series, “This Shitty Love” / “This Sucky Love” (working title). Jung Hae In is reportedly set to star opposite Ahn Ha Young in an upcoming K-drama. (Instagram)

Jung Hae In to partner up with The Trauma Code's Hayoung

On February 11, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Jung Hae In had received an offer to play the male lead in the upcoming project. He is believed to be reviewing it positively and is expected to resume his post as the ‘romance master.’ His character, whose speciality is boxing, is the second-in-command in an organisation.

Actress Ahn Ha Young, mononymously known as Hayoung, recently made waves with her latest character in Netflix's new fan-favourite medical drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Opposite the Snowdrop actor, she will take on the role of a detective with amnesia. Fans may also remember her from Bae Suzy-led Netflix series, Doona.

Jung Hae In's current K-drama success

Jung's fame skyrocketed again with last year's tvN drama Love Next Door thanks to his palpable chemistry with co-star Jung So Min. The onscreen pair became a hot topic online as their dating rumours took precedence.

The upcoming drama is already gearing up to be a much-anticipated premier, given the actor's praiseworthy streak as a romance lead in shows like Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, and Snowdrop.

Jung further flaunted his versatile acting chops by successfully pulling off the role of a rookie detective in the high-stakes pursuit of the movie Veteran 2 or I, the Executioner.

More about This Shitty Love K-drama

“This Shitty Love” K-drama is set to be produced by Studio S, with Kim Jang Han in the director's seat and Mo Ji Hye as the scriptwriter. Kim previously helmed SBS' My Demon, starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. The new project is eventually expected to hit the OTT space for international streaming. More details on that front are awaited.