It's Blackpink Rose vs aespa for Artist of the Year at 2025 Korean Music Awards: See full nominees list

The 2025 Korean Music Awards are almost here. On February 6, the nomination committee announced the nominees for the 22nd edition of the annual musical event honouring artists across categories and genres. BLACKPINK's Rose and aespa are competing for multiple categories at the 22nd Korean Music Awards, which will be held on February 27. (Instagram)

This year’s KMAs will witness a fierce battle between beloved K-pop acts aespa and BLACKPINK’s Rose for the Artist of the Year crown. K-Indie act Danpyungsun and the Moments Ensemble, rock band Silica Gel and soloist Lee Seung Yoon are other worthy contenders nominated in the same major category.

Aespa and Rose will again compete to the finish line in other categories such as Song of the Year and Best K-pop Song of the Year. The four-member SM Entertainment girl group featuring Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning ended on top of the nominations roster on the K-pop side, while Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble led the overall competition with the most nominations (6).

Sponsored by PRIZM, PhotoGray, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency, the 2025 Korean Music Awards will be live-streamed on the KMA YouTube channel and PRIZM LIVE on Thursday, February 27, at 8 pm KST.

Here are all the nominees for the 22nd Korean Music Awards.

2025 Korean Music Awards nominees: Full list

Album of the Year

“Hail to the Music” by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble “Miniseries 2” by Sumin and Slom “Armageddon” by aespa “AAA” by hyukoh and Sunset Rollercoaster “Power Andre 99” by Silica Gel

Artist of the Year

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble Silica Gel BLACKPINK’s Rose aespa Lee Seung Yoon

Rookie of the Year

Sanmanhan Joo Hyelyn Sam San ILLIT Meeroo Choi TWS

Song of the Year

“Bam Yang Gang” by BIBI “Supernova” by aespa “APT” by Rose and Bruno Mars “Independent” by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble “WHY, WHY, WHY” by SUMIN, Slom

Best Pop Album

“Tales of Sensuality” by Kim Yoon Ah “Beyond” by Sunwoojunga “Lasha” by Savina & Drone “40” by Rooftop Moonlight “PSST!” by John Park

Best Pop Song

“Ban Yang Gang” by BIBI “Star Candy” by Sungwoojunga “Love Wins All” by IU “Diving” by Rooftop Moonlight “Small Girl ft Doh Kyung Soo (DO)” by Lee Youngji

Best K-pop Album

“2” by (G)I-DLE “Armageddon - The 1st Album” by aespa “I Did” Yves “ASSEMBLE24” by tripleS “RIIZING Epilogue: The 1st mini-album” by RIIZE

Best K-pop Song

“APT” by Rose, Bruno Mars “Magnetic” by ILLIT “Supernova” by aespa “plot twist” by TWS “Girls Never Die” by tripleS

Best Rap & Hip Hop Album

“Garion 2” by Garion “Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1” by B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki “Whether the Weather Changes or Not” by O’KOYE “Escape’ by EK “Distorted” by KWAII

Best Rap & Hip Hop Song

“Power” by G-Dragon “Mouth Gun (ft Zico)” by QM “Fire (ft CHANGMO)” by Fleeky Bang “PRIDE” by KWAII “INDO” by B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki

Best Rock Album

“Kim Soo Chul’s 45th Anniversary Album Where Are You” by Kim Soo Chul “Ruckus” by Seoul Lady “Fire and Light” by Noise emission “Yeok Seong” by Lee Seung Yoon “ORDINARY CHAOS” MONO4OLY

Best Rock Song

“Where are you” by Kim Soo Chul “Behind you” by stuffed animal “Anthems of Defiance” by Lee Seung Yoon “Fake Empire” by MONO4OLY “Independence” by Danpyungsun and the Moments Ensemble

Best Modern Rock Album

“Flight” by Leaves Black “Angel Interview” by Meaningful Stone “Hail to the Music” by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble “Power Andre 99” by Silica Gel “AAA” by Kyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster

Best Modern Rock Song

“Days Happier Than Today Will Be Few in My Remaining Life” by Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble “annie” by wave to earth “Anthems of Defiance” by Lee Seung Yoon “H O M E” by HANRORO “Young Man” by Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster

*Categories not included here yet: Best Jazz & Crossover - Jazz Album, Best Metal & Hardcore Album, Best R&B & Soul Album/Song, Best Electronic Album/Song, Best Folk Album/Song.