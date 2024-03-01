2024 Korean Music Awards winners: BTS’ Jungkook snubbed, New Jeans and rookies shine

The winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards were announced on February 29. Celebrating Korean culture and the booming music industry, the award ceremony commenced on a positive note. The 21st edition of the KMA was presented virtually, highlighting many rookie groups who made a notable impact throughout the event. However, fans were quick to notice a surprising snub. The ceremony showcased outstanding accomplishments spanning diverse music genres, ranging from NewJeans and KISS OF LIFE to Beenzino. Jungkook and NewJeans are nominated in multiple categories for the Korean Music Awards 2024, to be held in February. (KMA 2024)

Also read: Warning: One Piece fan avoid Chapter 1109 spoilers, wrong leak can change game

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2024 Korean Music Awards winners

The Korean Music Awards, established in 2024, has become one of South Korea's most esteemed ceremonies in the entertainment industry. Renowned for its dedication to showcasing underrated talents and highlighting underground artists, while also honoring excellence across diverse genres, the awards have earned widespread acclaim. The 21st edition of the awards took place as a virtual event, streamed online at 8 PM KST via The Prizm Entertainment's official website. Check out the full list of winners.

Album of the Year

Beenzino - Nowitzki

Song of the Year

NewJeans - Ditto

Musician of the Year

Silica Gel

Rookie of the Year

KISS OF LIFE

Best Pop Album

Lee Jin Ah - Hearts of the City

Best Pop Song

AKMU - Love Lee

Best K-Pop Album

NewJeans - Get Up

Best K-Pop Song

NewJeans - Ditto

Best Electronic Song

CIFIKA - Hush

Best Electronic Album

Yetsuby – My Star My Planet My Earth

Best R&B & Soul Song|

youra – (Motif)

Best R&B & Soul Album

jerd - BOMM

Best Rap & Hiphop Song

E SENS – What The Hell

Best Rap & Hiphop Album

Beenzino - NOWITZKI

Best Rock Song

Seoul Electric Band - Ghost Writers

Best Rock Album

OVerdrive Philosophy – 64 see me

Best Modern Rock Song

Silica Gel – Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)

Best Modern Rock Album

Silica Gel – Machine Boy

Best Metal & Hardcore Album

Mahatma – REASON FOR SILENCE

Best Folk Song

Yeoyu and Seolbin – Like the Stars in the Night Sky

Best Folk Album

Yeoyu and Seolbin - COMEDY

Best Jazz Vocal Album

YUJIN KIM - Extraordinary

Best Jazz Performance Album

Soojung Lee – Four Seasons

Special Merit Award

Kang Tae Hwan

Committee Special Award

Hakchon Theatre

Also read: BTS Jungkook's Seven named 10th biggest song of the year, trailing Taylor Swift: IFPI Global Chart

Top nominations of 2024 Korean Music Awards

In the past, Jungkook of BTS stood out with four major nominations, marking him as the­ only one from BTS to gain a KMA nod for a solo record. Similarly, the girl band Ne­wJeans, the Korean hip-hop star Be­enzino, and the rock group Silica Gel we­re other cele­brated artists who received major acknowledgme­nt in the same sele­ction.

How are winners of KMA selected

Korean Music Awards (KMA) cover a wide range of categories, from honoring talented musicians, standout songs, and impressive albums to recognising up-and-coming rookies. What sets KMA apart is its focus on shining a spotlight on often underappreciated genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul. Unlike some other award shows which focuses a lot on sales numbers, KMA takes a different approach. They carefully choose their winners by gathering input from music critics, producers, and folks who know the industry inside and out. Plus, with backing from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as the Korea Creative Content Agency, KMA really highlights the incredible diversity and quality that makes the Korean music scene so special.