2024 Korean Music Awards winners: BTS’ Jungkook snubbed, New Jeans and rookies shine
2024 Korean Music Awards winners announced virtually: Beenzino, NewJeans, and Silica Gel among honorees
The winners of the 2024 Korean Music Awards were announced on February 29. Celebrating Korean culture and the booming music industry, the award ceremony commenced on a positive note. The 21st edition of the KMA was presented virtually, highlighting many rookie groups who made a notable impact throughout the event. However, fans were quick to notice a surprising snub. The ceremony showcased outstanding accomplishments spanning diverse music genres, ranging from NewJeans and KISS OF LIFE to Beenzino.
Also read: Warning: One Piece fan avoid Chapter 1109 spoilers, wrong leak can change game
2024 Korean Music Awards winners
The Korean Music Awards, established in 2024, has become one of South Korea's most esteemed ceremonies in the entertainment industry. Renowned for its dedication to showcasing underrated talents and highlighting underground artists, while also honoring excellence across diverse genres, the awards have earned widespread acclaim. The 21st edition of the awards took place as a virtual event, streamed online at 8 PM KST via The Prizm Entertainment's official website. Check out the full list of winners.
Album of the Year
Beenzino - Nowitzki
Song of the Year
NewJeans - Ditto
Musician of the Year
Silica Gel
Rookie of the Year
KISS OF LIFE
Best Pop Album
Lee Jin Ah - Hearts of the City
Best Pop Song
AKMU - Love Lee
Best K-Pop Album
NewJeans - Get Up
Best K-Pop Song
NewJeans - Ditto
Best Electronic Song
CIFIKA - Hush
Best Electronic Album
Yetsuby – My Star My Planet My Earth
Best R&B & Soul Song|
youra – (Motif)
Best R&B & Soul Album
jerd - BOMM
Best Rap & Hiphop Song
E SENS – What The Hell
Best Rap & Hiphop Album
Beenzino - NOWITZKI
Best Rock Song
Seoul Electric Band - Ghost Writers
Best Rock Album
OVerdrive Philosophy – 64 see me
Best Modern Rock Song
Silica Gel – Tik Tak Tok (Feat. So!YoON!)
Best Modern Rock Album
Silica Gel – Machine Boy
Best Metal & Hardcore Album
Mahatma – REASON FOR SILENCE
Best Folk Song
Yeoyu and Seolbin – Like the Stars in the Night Sky
Best Folk Album
Yeoyu and Seolbin - COMEDY
Best Jazz Vocal Album
YUJIN KIM - Extraordinary
Best Jazz Performance Album
Soojung Lee – Four Seasons
Special Merit Award
Kang Tae Hwan
Committee Special Award
Hakchon Theatre
Also read: BTS Jungkook's Seven named 10th biggest song of the year, trailing Taylor Swift: IFPI Global Chart
Top nominations of 2024 Korean Music Awards
In the past, Jungkook of BTS stood out with four major nominations, marking him as the only one from BTS to gain a KMA nod for a solo record. Similarly, the girl band NewJeans, the Korean hip-hop star Beenzino, and the rock group Silica Gel were other celebrated artists who received major acknowledgment in the same selection.
How are winners of KMA selected
Korean Music Awards (KMA) cover a wide range of categories, from honoring talented musicians, standout songs, and impressive albums to recognising up-and-coming rookies. What sets KMA apart is its focus on shining a spotlight on often underappreciated genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul. Unlike some other award shows which focuses a lot on sales numbers, KMA takes a different approach. They carefully choose their winners by gathering input from music critics, producers, and folks who know the industry inside and out. Plus, with backing from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, as well as the Korea Creative Content Agency, KMA really highlights the incredible diversity and quality that makes the Korean music scene so special.