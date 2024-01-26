BTS' Jungkook and NewJeans lead the list of 2024 Korean Music Awards nominees
The 2024 Korean Music Awards nominees were announced on January 26. BTS' Jungkook, NewJeans bagged several nominations across categories.
Meant to be held on February 29, at 8 PM KST, this year's Korean Music Awards ceremony will commemorate the 21st edition of the annual event. The fest is known for honoring not only mainstream music acts, but also underground artists emerging from various genres. As opposed to the usual judging criteria of other Korean awards, the KMAs are not dedicated to sale numbers. Relying on a solid panel of music critics, producers and other industry professionals, the illustrious event picks out its winners.
On January 26, the full nominees list was revealed on the show's official website. Award categories roster includes the usual grand titles celebrating the musician, song, album and rookie of the year in addition to also shining the light on otherwise sidelined contributions in the Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul genres.
BTS' Jungkook has received four major nods in the nominations list. Girl group NewJeans, Korean rapper Beenzino and rock band Silica Gel are among the other few artists that have bagged major recognition in the same list as well.
List of all the 2024 Korean Music Awards Nominees
General Category Award Candidates
Album of the Year:
NewJeans 2nd EP Get Up by NewJeans
NOWITZKI by Beenzino
Machine Boy by Silica Gel
comedy by Yeoyu and Seolbin
Heart of the City by Lee Jin-ah
Musician of the Year:
NewJeans
Beenzino
Jungkook
Silica Gel
Carina Nebula
wave to earth
Song of the Year:
Tik Tak Tok ft. So!YoON! by Silica Gel
Rose Blossom by H1-KEY
Ditto by NewJeans
Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay by Beenzino
Seven ft. Latto by Jungkook
Rookie of the Year:
NO.LINK
dongyi
Moon Mi-hyang
HANEL
KISS OF LIFE
H1-KEY
Nominees for Awards in the Genre Category
Best Pop Album
Round and Round by Kim Soo-young
In My Garden by Yoon Ji-young
Heart of the City by Lee Jin-ah
Door by Kim Se-jeong
Alone by Parc Jae-jung
DIPUC by cacophony
Best Pop Song
In My Garden by Yoon Ji-young
Cocktail Paradise by Yun Seok-cheol and Sejin
DIE 4 YOU by DEAN
Let's Say Goodbye by Parc Jae-jung
Love Lee by AKMU
Best K-pop Album
Golden by Jungkook
Get Up by NewJeans
The Name Chapter: Freefall by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Born to be XX by KISS OF LIFE
the Billage of perception: chapter three by Billlie
Best K-pop Song
Seven by Jungkook
Ditto by NewJeans
I AM by IVE
Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
Rose Blossom by H1-KEY
Best Rock Album
The Burning City by OHCHILL
64 see me by OVerdrive Philosophy
Animal by THORNAPPLE
12가지 말들 (12 languages) by bongjeingan
2/4분기 실적보고서 by zeonpansansa
Yellow Supernova Remnant by TOUCHED
Best Rock Song
Ghost Writers by Seoul Electronic Band
I'm blues man by zeonpansansa
All In by Gate Flowers
soju & soul by OVerdrive Philosophy
Something's Wrong by OHCHILL
Best Modern Rock Song
Tik Tak Tok ft So!YoON! by Silica Gel
Now or Never by verycoybunny
Feeling of You by Cho Yong-pil
Cloud Cuckoo Land by JUNGWOO
Flower Tail by Dabda
Best Modern Rock Album
Cloud Cuckoo Land by JUNGWOO
Machine Boy by Silica Gel
After the Magic by Parannoul
Yonder by Dabda
0.1 flaws and all by wave to earth
Best Metal and Hardcore Album
다떠위다 by hollow january
REASON FOR SILENCE by MAHATMA
Behind the Mask by Noeazy
If These Bodies Could Talk by Doguul
Best Rap and Hip-Hop Album
BEIGE by Kid Milli
NOWITZKI by Beenzino
Trapstar Lifestyle by lonbonabeat!
해방 by Skyminhyuk
선전기술 X by O'Domar
Best Rap and Hip-Hop Song
What the Hell by E SENS
Travel Again Ft Cautious Clay by Beenzino
14-23 by Skyminhyuk
25 ft. Yang Hong-won by Kid Milli
Young Boy ft. oygli by Iobonabeat!
Best R&B and Soul Album
BOMM by jerd
Sailing by Hoody
(1) by youra
YOURS TRULY by BRWN
wonderego by C
Best R&B and Soul Song
Whiskey (with SOLE, THAMA) by Soul delivery
Closed ft. JJANGYOU by jerd
Closet ft. Uhm Jung-hwa by SUMIN
Bump It Up by THAMA
Motif by youra
The 21st Korean Music Awards aka KMA 2024 will be held on February 29, 2024, at 8 PM KST. The ceremony will be live streamed via the PRIZM app.