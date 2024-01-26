BTS' Jungkook and NewJeans lead the list of 2024 Korean Music Awards nominees

Meant to be held on February 29, at 8 PM KST, this year's Korean Music Awards ceremony will commemorate the 21st edition of the annual event. The fest is known for honoring not only mainstream music acts, but also underground artists emerging from various genres. As opposed to the usual judging criteria of other Korean awards, the KMAs are not dedicated to sale numbers. Relying on a solid panel of music critics, producers and other industry professionals, the illustrious event picks out its winners. Jungkook and NewJeans are nominated at the Korean Music Awards, to be held in February.(KMA 2024)

On January 26, the full nominees list was revealed on the show's official website. Award categories roster includes the usual grand titles celebrating the musician, song, album and rookie of the year in addition to also shining the light on otherwise sidelined contributions in the Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul genres.

BTS' Jungkook has received four major nods in the nominations list. Girl group NewJeans, Korean rapper Beenzino and rock band Silica Gel are among the other few artists that have bagged major recognition in the same list as well.

List of all the 2024 Korean Music Awards Nominees

General Category Award Candidates

Album of the Year:

NewJeans 2nd EP Get Up by NewJeans

NOWITZKI by Beenzino

Machine Boy by Silica Gel

comedy by Yeoyu and Seolbin

Heart of the City by Lee Jin-ah

Musician of the Year:

NewJeans

Beenzino

Jungkook

Silica Gel

Carina Nebula

wave to earth

Song of the Year:

Tik Tak Tok ft. So!YoON! by Silica Gel

Rose Blossom by H1-KEY

Ditto by NewJeans

Travel Again ft. Cautious Clay by Beenzino

Seven ft. Latto by Jungkook

Rookie of the Year:

NO.LINK

dongyi

Moon Mi-hyang

HANEL

KISS OF LIFE

H1-KEY

Nominees for Awards in the Genre Category

Best Pop Album

Round and Round by Kim Soo-young

In My Garden by Yoon Ji-young

Heart of the City by Lee Jin-ah

Door by Kim Se-jeong

Alone by Parc Jae-jung

DIPUC by cacophony

Best Pop Song

In My Garden by Yoon Ji-young

Cocktail Paradise by Yun Seok-cheol and Sejin

DIE 4 YOU by DEAN

Let's Say Goodbye by Parc Jae-jung

Love Lee by AKMU

Best K-pop Album

Golden by Jungkook

Get Up by NewJeans

The Name Chapter: Freefall by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Born to be XX by KISS OF LIFE

the Billage of perception: chapter three by Billlie

Best K-pop Song

Seven by Jungkook

Ditto by NewJeans

I AM by IVE

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Rose Blossom by H1-KEY

Best Rock Album

The Burning City by OHCHILL

64 see me by OVerdrive Philosophy

Animal by THORNAPPLE

12가지 말들 (12 languages) by bongjeingan

2/4분기 실적보고서 by zeonpansansa

Yellow Supernova Remnant by TOUCHED

Best Rock Song

Ghost Writers by Seoul Electronic Band

I'm blues man by zeonpansansa

All In by Gate Flowers

soju & soul by OVerdrive Philosophy

Something's Wrong by OHCHILL

Best Modern Rock Song

Tik Tak Tok ft So!YoON! by Silica Gel

Now or Never by verycoybunny

Feeling of You by Cho Yong-pil

Cloud Cuckoo Land by JUNGWOO

Flower Tail by Dabda

Best Modern Rock Album

Cloud Cuckoo Land by JUNGWOO

Machine Boy by Silica Gel

After the Magic by Parannoul

Yonder by Dabda

0.1 flaws and all by wave to earth

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

다떠위다 by hollow january

REASON FOR SILENCE by MAHATMA

Behind the Mask by Noeazy

If These Bodies Could Talk by Doguul

Best Rap and Hip-Hop Album

BEIGE by Kid Milli

NOWITZKI by Beenzino

Trapstar Lifestyle by lonbonabeat!

해방 by Skyminhyuk

선전기술 X by O'Domar

Best Rap and Hip-Hop Song

What the Hell by E SENS

Travel Again Ft Cautious Clay by Beenzino

14-23 by Skyminhyuk

25 ft. Yang Hong-won by Kid Milli

Young Boy ft. oygli by Iobonabeat!

Best R&B and Soul Album

BOMM by jerd

Sailing by Hoody

(1) by youra

YOURS TRULY by BRWN

wonderego by C

Best R&B and Soul Song

Whiskey (with SOLE, THAMA) by Soul delivery

Closed ft. JJANGYOU by jerd

Closet ft. Uhm Jung-hwa by SUMIN

Bump It Up by THAMA

Motif by youra

The 21st Korean Music Awards aka KMA 2024 will be held on February 29, 2024, at 8 PM KST. The ceremony will be live streamed via the PRIZM app.