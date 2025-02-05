Weak Hero Class 2 star Park Ji Hoon may already have another drama lined up with hit Lee Dong Wook series' co-director

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped the desperately awaited sneak peek of the immensely loved Weak Hero Class K-drama’s sequel featuring standout stars Park Ji Hoon and Lee Jun Young. Now, the 25-year-old South Korean multi-hyphenate is possibly on his way to landing yet another lead role. Park Ji Hoon, as seen in the first look at Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 released this week. (Netflix Korea)

On Wednesday, K-media outlet OSEN reported that Park Ji Hoon is in talks to star in the upcoming drama “Kitchen Soldier” (working title). Like his most memorable Weak Hero Class series, the recently announced title is a webtoon-based project.

Park Ji Hoon will reportedly lead the new drama “Kitchen Soldier”

The former Wanna One member is “currently reviewing” the project among other offers coming his way, his agency YY Entertainment responded in a statement. The award-winning rising K-drama star will step into the titular character Kang Sung Jae’s shoes if ultimately greenlights the project. The source text web novel and webtoon explore the protagonist’s rise from a humble background to legendary fame as a cook after he enlists in the military.

What we know about the K-drama so far

Although not much is known about the new project, Jo Nam Hyung will be sitting in the director’s seat for “Kitchen Soldier.” He previously co-directed the successful fantasy romance Tale of the Nine-Tailed and its sequel Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, starring K-drama hunks Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum as the unforgettable and unlikely brother duo.

The forthcoming series will be penned by Choi Ryong, who is also behind the script of KBS Joy’s Sorry Not Sorry, headlined by actor Jeon So Min, Choi Daniel, Gong Min Jun, Kim Mu Jun and Jang Hee Ryung.

Weak Hero Class star also poised to star in a historical film

Furthermore, Park Ji Hoon was also tapped last year to headline the cast of the historical film “The Man Who Lives with the King” (literal title) alongside Yoo Hae Jin, Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Min, with special appearances by Lee Joon Hyuk and Park Ji Hwan. As per previous reports, the Jang Hang Jun directorial is set to begin filming in the first half of 2025.