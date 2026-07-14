US-Iran news LIVE: Indian killed in Iranian attack on UAE tankers; Trump plans 20% charge for Hormuz passage

US President Donald Trump announced that the US would establish a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump also said that the US would secure the Strait of Hormuz and implement a 20% transit fee on vessels navigating the waterway.

Indian killed

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE's defence ministry.

2 killed in Iran

The US strike on a military base in Nain killed at least one person and injured seven others, Iranian media reported. The deputy governor of Isfahan province said that the wounded are undergoing medical treatment. These latest figures raise the reported death toll from recent US strikes in Iran to at least two.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, announced that Iran would suspend its commitments under its memorandum of understanding with the US until Washington fulfilled its obligations under the accord.