US-Iran news LIVE: Indian killed in Iranian attack on UAE tankers; Trump plans 20% charge for Hormuz passage
US-Iran news LIVE: An Indian crew was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE's defence ministry.
- 1 Mins agoOil prices soar over 9% after US announces Iran naval blockade
- 8 Mins agoIran claims responsibility for attacks on two UAE oil tankers
- 21 Mins agoIndian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers
- 33 Mins agoBlasts reported in multiple Iranian cities
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States has attacked Iran again and targeted multiple locations including Nain city in Isfahan province, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and the islands of Kish, Jam and Qeshm, according to Iranian state media. In response, Iran said its forces targeted US military bases in Kuwait and hit a "hostile vessel of the American enemy"....Read More
US President Donald Trump announced that the US would establish a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump also said that the US would secure the Strait of Hormuz and implement a 20% transit fee on vessels navigating the waterway.
Indian killed
An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE's defence ministry.
2 killed in Iran
The US strike on a military base in Nain killed at least one person and injured seven others, Iranian media reported. The deputy governor of Isfahan province said that the wounded are undergoing medical treatment. These latest figures raise the reported death toll from recent US strikes in Iran to at least two.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, announced that Iran would suspend its commitments under its memorandum of understanding with the US until Washington fulfilled its obligations under the accord.
Iran news LIVE: Oil prices soar over 9% after US announces Iran naval blockade
Iran news LIVE: US Central Command said it would resume its naval blockade of vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports from 4 pm ET on Tuesday (1:30 am IST on Wednesday).
Following the announcement, global oil prices jumped by more than 9% amid concerns over potential disruptions to shipping and energy supplies.
Iran news LIVE: Iran claims responsibility for attacks on two UAE oil tankers
Iran news LIVE: Iran has claimed responsibility for attacks on two super oil tankers, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying it struck the "offending" vessels.
The claim was reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency, which cited an IRGC statement. The announcement came hours after the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of targeting two of its oil tankers with cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE said the attack killed an Indian crew member and injured eight others. (Al Jazeera)
Iran news LIVE: Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE oil tankers
Iran news LIVE: An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE's Defence Ministry. In a statement, the ministry said the tankers Mombasa and Bahia were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the strategic waterway. It said the attack killed one Indian national aboard the Mombasa and injured eight crew members, including four who were seriously hurt. Of the injured, six are Indian nationals and two are Ukrainian nationals, the ministry added.
Iran news LIVE: Blasts reported in multiple Iranian cities
Iran news LIVE: Explosions have been reported in several parts of Iran after US President Donald Trump said the US would carry out "very heavy" strikes on the country.
According to Iranian media, blasts were reported in the cities of Jam, Bushehr and Kangan in Bushehr province, the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, Omidiyeh in Khuzestan province, where four people were reportedly injured, the islands of Qeshm, Abu Musa and Kish in the Strait of Hormuz, and the southeastern cities of Konarak and Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchestan province.