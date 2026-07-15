US-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on Kuwait refinery; says Hormuz to remain shut until 'end of America's evils'
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said Washington would intensify it's offensive on Iran next week to target power plants and bridges if Tehran did not get to the negotiating table.
- 34 Sec agoKuwait says it is countering Iranian drone attacks
- 5 Mins agoIran says it targeted Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery
- 9 Mins agoIRGC says Hormuz will remain closed until 'America's evils' end
- 17 Mins agoUS eyes Iraq-Syria oil corridor to reduce reliance on Hormuz
- 28 Mins agoDemocrat leader slams Trump's 'unauthorised' war on Iran
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoUS launches fresh strikes on Iran
- 1 Hr 13 Mins ago'US forces will leave Iraq by Sept 30,' says Iraqi PM
US-Iran war news LIVE: Bahrain and Kuwait came under attack after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in response to the latest US military offensive and the reimposition of a blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's IRGC earlier said it targeted US military facilities in Kuwait and a US-linked vessel, while also claiming responsibility for attacks on the US naval base at Bahrain's Al Juffair....Read More
The US military launched another round of strikes on Iran at 12:30 am IST on July 15, as it prepared to reinstate a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Trump drops proposed Hormuz transit fee
Donald Trump has scrapped his proposal to levy a 20% transit fee on cargo vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The anticipated revenue would instead come from investment commitments by Gulf nations, the US President has said.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an advisory urging airlines to avoid operating flights through the airspace of several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as over the Gulf of Oman.
Indian sailor killed in Iranian attack
An Indian sailor was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters near the Strait of Hormuz earlier, according to the UAE's defence ministry. The ministry of external affairs has condemned the attack.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Kuwait says it is countering Iranian drone attacks
US-Iran war news LIVE: Kuwait's defence ministry said the country was responding to Iranian drone attacks, adding that the loud sounds heard across the country were caused by air defence interceptions.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran says it targeted Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they had attacked Kuwait's Mina Abdullah.
US-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC says Hormuz will remain closed until 'America's evils' end
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the "end of America's evils."
US-Iran war news LIVE: US eyes Iraq-Syria oil corridor to reduce reliance on Hormuz
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US is backing talks to revive an oil pipeline linking Iraq to Syria's Mediterranean coast, creating an export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and reduces Iran's leverage over global energy supplies, according to a Bloomberg report.
US special envoy Thomas Barrack is leading discussions with Iraqi and Syrian officials and companies, including Chevron, on rebuilding the long-defunct Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, which has been shut for more than two decades. A US State Department official confirmed Washington supports efforts to rehabilitate the pipeline and expects American companies to help build it.
The renewed push follows recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict, highlighting the need for alternative export routes. Iraq, which relies heavily on Hormuz, was forced to cut oil production by 60% during the war. (Bloomberg)
US-Iran war news LIVE: Democrat leader slams Trump's 'unauthorised' war on Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Donald Trump of dragging the US deeper into conflict with Iran without congressional authorisation, a plan or an exit strategy. “Donald Trump is dragging America deeper into a war in Iran with no authorisation, no plan, and no exit strategy. Democrats will not go along,” Schumer wrote on X.
He also alleged Trump expected Congress to ignore an “illegal war” after abandoning a ceasefire and escalating the conflict, adding, “We will not proceed as if business is usual while our servicemembers’ lives are at risk and Trump drives costs for groceries and gas out of control.”
US-Iran war news LIVE: US launches fresh strikes on Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US military launched another round of strikes on Iran at 12:30 am IST on July 15, as it prepared to reinstate a naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
"At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.
CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out as American forces prepared to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade was scheduled to take effect at 1:30 am IST on July 15.
US-Iran war news LIVE: 'US forces will leave Iraq by Sept 30,' says Iraqi PM
US-Iran war news LIVE: US troops will leave Iraq by September 30, ending a 23-year military presence that began with the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein, according to US and Iraqi officials.
Speaking alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Washington, US President Donald Trump said, "We don't think we need the military there anymore," while pointing to Iraq's expanding ties with American oil companies.
Through an interpreter, al-Zaidi said, "US forces will be out of Iraq by September 30, while US companies will be inside Iraq."
The Pentagon said the withdrawal reaffirms a 2024 agreement between Washington and Baghdad to conclude the US-led mission against the Islamic State group. Around 2,500 US troops were stationed in Iraq when the agreement was reached.