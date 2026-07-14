Why does Sunita Ahuja swear a lot despite being so religious? Says, ‘kaun si aurat gaali nahi deti hai?’

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has once again spoken her mind, this time addressing the criticism she often receives for her outspoken nature and use of abusive language. After making a brief appearance in Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita exited the Netflix India reality show citing health reasons. Since then, she has been opening up in interviews about her personality, spirituality and why she doesn't believe in staying silent when someone disrespects her. Sunita Ahuja says spirituality doesn't mean staying quiet when disrespected.

Sunita Ahuja says she won't stay silent if someone disrespects her Speaking to ANI, Sunita explained why she doesn't see anything wrong with responding strongly when someone provokes her.

She said, “Mujhe ek baat bataiye, agar aapko koi aake gaali dega toh aap kya bologe, ‘Bhaiya aapne ek diya mujhe, aapko do deta hoon, aap do aur de do?’ Itni toh bewakoof nahi hoon na main. Agar aapko koi ungli karega toh aap kya bolenge, ‘Bhaiya aur kar lo?’ Nahi na, bilkul (Tell me one thing, if someone comes and abuses you, what will you say? ‘Brother, you gave me one, let me give you two, you give me two more?’ I am not that stupid, am I? If someone provokes you, what will you say? ‘Brother, do it some more?’ No, right? Absolutely not).”

She urges women to live life on their own terms Sunita also said she doesn't believe women should silently tolerate everything. According to her, standing up for yourself is important, and she encourages other women to do the same.

She added, “Main woh auraton mein se nahi hoon ki sab cheez bardasht karke baithi rahoon. Aur main isse sab auraton ko yahi bolti hoon ki bhaiya apni zindagi jiyo aur apne liye jiyo. Kya galat bolti hoon? Aur kaun si aurat gaali nahi deti hai, aap mujhe yeh batao? (I am not one of those women who will just sit around and tolerate everything. And through this, I tell all women the exact same thing: live your own life and live for yourself. Am I saying anything wrong? No, absolutely not. And which woman doesn't swear, you tell me that?).”

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 and is currently streaming on Netflix India. While Sunita's journey on the show was cut short due to health concerns, the show is creating a lot of controversies especially around contestants like Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Akansha Chamola and Shilpa Shinde. The show airs from Saturday to Thursday every week.