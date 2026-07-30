Priyanka Chopra steps out with Nick Jonas and Mahesh Babu for movie night in Hyderabad amid Varanasi shoot. See pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles as they posed with Mahesh Babu after a movie night in Hyderabad amid Varanasi filming.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad shooting for SS Rajamouli's action-adventure Varanasi. Accompanying her on the work trip are husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, making it a blend of work and family time. Amid a packed filming schedule, Priyanka and Nick stepped out for a movie night with her co-star Mahesh Babu. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as daughter Malti vibes to her song Tune Maari Entriyaan: 'Who would've thought?' )
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out with Mahesh Babu
The photo features Priyanka, Nick and Mahesh Babu posing together at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, the multiplex chain co-owned by the Telugu superstar. Dressed in a sleeveless ivory V-neck top with textured detailing, Priyanka kept her look understated yet chic. She paired the outfit with tinted oversized sunglasses and styled her shoulder-length hair in soft waves. Nick opted for an all-white ensemble featuring a textured shirt layered over a white vest, while Mahesh Babu kept it casual in a black oversized T-shirt, matching cap and trousers.
Sharing the picture on X, AMB Cinemas wrote, "A truly star-studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulyMahesh, Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all. See you again soon," followed by a "7" emoji, hinting at an upcoming announcement.
Priyanka Chopra opens up about Varanasi
Speaking on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Priyanka recently revealed that she has been working on Varanasi for nearly 14 months. Recalling how she joined the project, the actor shared that director SS Rajamouli personally called her with the film. "He called me for this movie and it's this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute but I am so excited about it."
She also teased her role, saying audiences will see her performing several slow-motion action sequences. "I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that's all I can say about it."
About Varanasi
Set in the aftermath of an asteroid named Shambhavi striking Earth, Varanasi unfolds in a world devastated by environmental and ecological catastrophe. The story follows Rudhra, a Shiva devotee and divine warrior, who travels across continents and timelines in search of a lost cosmic artefact.
Along the way, he uncovers a conspiracy led by Kumbha, a wealthy and ruthless antagonist determined to dominate the world. Priyanka's character, Mandakini, is reportedly instrumental in helping Rudhra navigate mythological eras and unravel the mysteries of the past.
Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Varanasi is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film is reportedly being mounted on a staggering budget of ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,400 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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