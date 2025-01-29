Lee Dong Wook voices disappointment in fans as his film struggles at the box office: ‘I feel a little let down…’

Actor Lee Dong Wook recently voiced his frustration with Korean moviegoers over the underperformance of his latest film Harbin at the box office. During an appearance on the YouTube channel Ttunddun, Lee openly addressed his disappointment, calling out viewers for not supporting the film as he had hoped. Lee Dong Wook shared his discontent with the box office performance of Harbin, lamenting the lack of audience support despite extensive promotion. (Instagram)

Lee Dong Wook expresses his disappointment in fans

When MC MC Yoo Jae Suk asked Lee Dong Wook if Harbin had reached 5 million viewers, the actor didn’t hold back his frustration. He gave a candid response as he said, “Not even close” which reflected his disappointment. He further expressed his feelings about the film's underwhelming reception.

Lee said, “To be honest, I feel a little let down by the viewers. I’ve been promoting this movie for two years, so why aren’t people coming to see it?” Throughout the show, Lee Dong Wook's straightforward and candid responses caught the attention of MC Yoo Jae Suk, who humorously suggested that his blunt attitude might be part of a persona. However, the actor quickly set the record straight, clarifying, "This isn’t an act. You can think of it as my real personality,” as reported by Koreaboo.

Things cooled down after Jo Se Ho tried to defend the actor by sharing how he misunderstood Lee’s personality. However, the Goblin actor continued to joke in his style as he added, “I do dislike him a little.”

Lee Dong Wook’s Harbin compared to Song Hye Kyu’s film

The timing of Lee’s candid remarks is especially significant, as Harbin has been facing tough competition at the box office, particularly from Song Hye Kyo’s recently released thriller Dark Nuns. While his historical epic has struggled to gain traction, Song’s horror film has been performing exceptionally well, surpassing Harbin's early box office numbers and setting new records, making his remarks more poignant.