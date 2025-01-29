BTS RM breaks silence amidst misunderstanding over snow photo; ‘I’m not in the picture…'

BTS RM recently cleared up a misunderstanding after fans speculated that he was featured in a photo he posted on his Instagram story. On January 27, RM shared an image of soldiers clearing heavy snow, which led many to believe that the BTS leader was one of the soldiers. However, RM quickly addressed the confusion and set the record straight. BTS RM clarifies the Instagram photo misunderstanding, confirming he is not one of the soldiers.(Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

RM clarifies fans’ misunderstanding

RM posted another story on Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, to clear fans’ misconceptions of his previous story. He clarified that he was not one of the soldiers shovelling the snow in the previous photo. The singer had sourced the picture from the news and posted it to show his support for the soldiers doing the hard work. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “I am not in this picture I posted on my story yesterday. I got it from the news…To all the soldiers working hard to clear the snow during the holidays, fighting!” as reported by Koreaboo.

In the picture previously posted by the Indigo singer on his Instagram story, a few soldiers could be seen clearing out a path as they removed thick snow with shovels. The misunderstanding took place because the faces of the soldiers were not visible in the photograph.

RM’s military discharge

RM is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, having enlisted on December 11, 2023. As part of the country’s compulsory military service requirements, he is expected to complete his duties and be discharged on June 10, 2025. During this time, fans have been keeping a close eye on his updates, and RM has continued to share moments from his service.

made his official debut as a member of BTS in 2013, quickly establishing himself as the group’s leader and a key figure in their global success. As part of the iconic seven-member group, RM works alongside Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Known for his deep lyricism and charismatic presence, he has played a major role in BTS’s rise to international stardom.