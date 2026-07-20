John Abraham buys ₹84 crore Bandra bungalow as Mumbai trophy home deals gather pace

Amid a surge in trophy bungalow deals driven by the scarcity of developable land in Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods, Bollywood actor John Abraham has emerged as the latest high-profile buyer. He purchased a bungalow in Bandra West for ₹84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor John Abraham has purchased a bungalow in Bandra West for ₹84 crore. (Photo: PTI)

With very few independent bungalows remaining in prime localities such as Bandra, Juhu and Malabar Hill, each transaction commands a significant scarcity premium, making these properties among the city's most coveted real estate assets.

According to the property registration documents, the bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West. The property comprises a 1,017.60 sq metre plot and an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 sq metres, along with an outhouse of about 31.50 sq metres. The registered consideration for the transaction is ₹84 crore.

The conveyance deed for the transaction was registered on July 14, 2026, with the actor paying ₹5.04 crore in stamp duty, the documents show.

The freehold property was purchased from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed.

John Abraham and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: John Abraham rents out an apartment to a publisher in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹7.5 lakh per month

John Abraham's bungalow purchase in 2023 John Abraham, in December 2023, had purchased a 5,416 sqft bungalow in the Khar area of Mumbai, along with the land of 7,722 sqft on which the bungalow is situated, for ₹70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The bungalow is situated on Khar's Linking Road, one of Mumbai's largest retail high streets, and is near several educational institutions. Abraham has paid ₹4.24 crore in stamp duty for the bungalow, and the deal was registered on December 27, 2023.

Also Read: John Abraham rents out three sea-facing apartments for ₹6.30 lakh per month in Mumbai's Bandra area

Bungalow deals in the Mumbai real estate market Recently, the Jagwani family-promoted Notandas Realty returned to the city's luxury housing market with another marquee purchase: a Spanish-style villa owned for over five decades by the family behind Wilson Pens. Property registration documents show that Villa Wilson, located in Mumbai's exclusive Juhu neighbourhood near actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, was sold for ₹135 crore in a deal registered on July 13, 2026.

Mumbai's appetite for trophy homes remains undiminished. Just months ago, the iconic sea-facing Leela bungalow in Juhu sold for ₹221 crore. A heritage 6BHK Art Deco bungalow named Leela in Mumbai’s Juhu, owned by the Nanavati family, sold for ₹221 crore to Notandas Realty, an arm of the Mahesh Notandass Jewellers Group.

The ground-plus-one bungalow stands on a 1,355 sq metre plot with a built-up area of around 8,480.68 sq ft, and includes a terrace of approximately 2,500 sq ft along with a garden spanning about 5,000 sq ft.

Mumbai’s iconic Laxmi Nivas bungalow, located on the elite Nepean Sea Road and which served as a secret hideout for freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement in the 1940s, sold for ₹276 crore in February 2025, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.