Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s luxury bungalow in Mumbai nears completion: 4 things about their renovated Pali Hill home

The actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new six-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra recently grabbed attention after a paparazzo shared a video of the property on social media with the caption, “New beginnings in a dream home! Alia & Ranbir’s love nest is finally ready.” Mumbai real estate: The actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new six-storey bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra recently grabbed attention after a paparazzo shared a video of the property on social media. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

According to media reports, construction is nearly complete, and the couple is expected to move in within a month. The bungalow now looks more polished compared to videos from October last year, with added fencing and greenery on every floor. However, netizens were quick to notice that the front gate is still missing.

Social media users had a field day with the missing gate. One joked, “Itna kharcha ho gaya ki naya gate banane ke paise hi nahi bache” (They spent so much that there’s no money left for a new gate). Another quipped, “Gate itna sasta kyun banaya, patre ka?” (Why is the gate made of sheet metal?).

Here are five things to know about the bungalow and the plot it stands on:

1) History of the Pali Hill bungalow

According to media reports, the plot on which the bungalow stands today was originally owned by Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, and later passed on to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is now being handed down to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The bungalow is named after Ranbir's late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

In addition to the Pali Hill property in Bandra, the Kapoor family also inherited the iconic RK Studio and a bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur area, both previously owned by Raj Kapoor. Reports suggest that the family later sold these properties in parts to Godrej Properties.

2) Valuation of the Pali Hill property

Real estate experts estimate that the Kapoor family’s bungalow and plot in Bandra’s upscale Pali Hill area could easily be worth over ₹300 crore.

“The value of the bungalow being renovated by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Pali Hill is likely in the range of ₹350–400 crore, approximately,” said Ritesh Mehta, senior director at real estate consultancy JLL India.

3) Pali Hill’s Bollywood connection

Pali Hill in Bandra is one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses, home to several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and high-net-worth individuals. The neighbourhood boasts a mix of film stars, industrialists, and other influential personalities.

Notable residents include Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shah Rukh Khan—who is currently living in a rented home nearby while Mannat undergoes renovation. The area is also home to industrialist Anil Ambani. The late legendary actor Dilip Kumar owned a bungalow here as well, which is currently under redevelopment.

4) Prices of luxury apartments in Pali Hill

According to local brokers, luxury apartment prices in Pali Hill start at over ₹1 lakh per sq ft for new constructions and can go as high as ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

