Gauri Khan rents apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for her staff at 1.35 lakh per month

Gauri Khan, a well known interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has rented a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for her staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, as per documents accessed by Zapkey. The leave and license agreement has been signed for three years. Gauri Khan has rented an apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for her staff at ₹ 1.35 lakh per month. (Representational photo)

Located in Pali Hill Pankaj Premises Cooperative Society Ltd, the apartment spans 725 sq ft of carpet area and includes a hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, and two washrooms. The lease allows residential use for her staff from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028.

A security deposit of ₹4.05 lakh was paid, and the agreement was registered on May 14, 2025.

The rent agreement includes an escalation clause of 5% every year. The rent from April 10, 2025 to April 9, 2026 is ₹1.35 lakh per month. This increased to ₹1.41 lakh per month from April 10, 2026 to April 9, 2027 and to ₹1.48 lakh per month from April 10, 2027 to April 9, 2028, the documents showed.

Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home in Puja Casa building

As renovation work continues at his iconic residence Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan has moved into a temporary home comprising two luxury duplexes in the Puja Casa building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The star, along with his wife Gauri Khan and their children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, will reside there for the next three years.

The Bollywood actor has taken on rent two luxury duplexes in the Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for ₹8.67 crore for three years.

Documents show that the two duplexes are located on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors.

Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home in Mumbai's Pali Hill is nearly half the size of his expansive Mannat bungalow in Bandra. The two duplex apartments he has leased, spanning 10,500 sq ft, will serve as his residence during the proposed repair and renovation of his 27,000 sq ft bungalow, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jacky Bhagnani, and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for a monthly rent of ₹11.54 lakh along with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh for a period of 36 months, documents show.

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has rented the second duplex to Shah Rukh Khan for ₹12.61 lakh per month along with a security deposit of ₹36 lakh for three years, the documents show.

The documents show that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹2.22 lakh and registration fees of ₹2,000 were paid.