India's boxing boom continues: Five more medals assured as ring turns into Glasgow treasure trove
With five more medals confirmed on Wednesday, India are now assured of nine boxing medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
After a rush of medals in weightlifting, the responsibility of keeping India's medal surge alive shifted to the boxing ring. Lovlina Borgohain had guaranteed India its first boxing medal even before the Commonwealth Games campaign began last week, and on Day 6 n Glasgow, three Indian boxers had joined her in the semifinals. With five more medals confirmed on Wednesday, India is now assured of nine boxing medals at the Games.
The day's medal rush began with Sakshi Chaudhary, who moved down from the 54kg to the 51kg category and outclassed Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0 to storm into the semifinals. The Indian dictated the contest from the opening bell, keeping Fryers at bay with crisp jabs and well-timed straight punches while making full use of her height and reach advantage.
The second medal of the day was secured by Arundhati Choudhary, who had to dig deep for a hard-fought 3-1 victory over New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the women's 70kg quarterfinal.
Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7
Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach then guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal after cruising into the men's 60kg semifinals. The world No. 5 Indian produced a composed display to outclass Botswana's Treasure Moremi 5-0 by unanimous decision, winning convincingly on all five judges' scorecards.
Minutes later, Ankush Yadav and Narender Berwal joined the medal rush to make it five Indian boxing medals assured on Wednesday alone.
Ankush was in complete control against Northern Ireland's Micock in the men's 80kg quarterfinal, sweeping the opening two rounds on all five judges' scorecards with sharp movement, relentless pressure and crisp left hooks before sealing a comfortable 5-0 unanimous-decision victory.
Heavyweight Narender, meanwhile, endured a far tougher contest against Samoa's Seko. Despite being docked points for repeated infringements, the Indian landed the decisive blows—including a standing count in the final round—to edge a tense bout 3-2 by split decision and seal India's fifth assured boxing medal of the day.
Earlier on Day 6, Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) had also booked semifinal berths, while Lovlina secured a place in the last four after receiving a bye ahead of the opening ceremony. That means India is now guaranteed at least nine bronze medals in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
India has one more boxing bout left on Day 7, with Jaismine Lamboria taking on England's Elise Glynn in the women's 57kg quarterfinal. A victory would take India's assured boxing medal tally into double digits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More