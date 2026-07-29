India's boxing boom continues: Five more medals assured as ring turns into Glasgow treasure trove

After a rush of medals in weightlifting, the responsibility of keeping India's medal surge alive shifted to the boxing ring. Lovlina Borgohain had guaranteed India its first boxing medal even before the Commonwealth Games campaign began last week, and on Day 6 n Glasgow, three Indian boxers had joined her in the semifinals. With five more medals confirmed on Wednesday, India is now assured of nine boxing medals at the Games. India's Sakshi Sakshi celebrates after winning her bout with Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers in the women's 51kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The day's medal rush began with Sakshi Chaudhary, who moved down from the 54kg to the 51kg category and outclassed Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0 to storm into the semifinals. The Indian dictated the contest from the opening bell, keeping Fryers at bay with crisp jabs and well-timed straight punches while making full use of her height and reach advantage.

The second medal of the day was secured by Arundhati Choudhary, who had to dig deep for a hard-fought 3-1 victory over New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the women's 70kg quarterfinal.

Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach then guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal after cruising into the men's 60kg semifinals. The world No. 5 Indian produced a composed display to outclass Botswana's Treasure Moremi 5-0 by unanimous decision, winning convincingly on all five judges' scorecards.

Minutes later, Ankush Yadav and Narender Berwal joined the medal rush to make it five Indian boxing medals assured on Wednesday alone.

CWG 2026 -- MEDAL TALLY

Ankush was in complete control against Northern Ireland's Micock in the men's 80kg quarterfinal, sweeping the opening two rounds on all five judges' scorecards with sharp movement, relentless pressure and crisp left hooks before sealing a comfortable 5-0 unanimous-decision victory.

Heavyweight Narender, meanwhile, endured a far tougher contest against Samoa's Seko. Despite being docked points for repeated infringements, the Indian landed the decisive blows—including a standing count in the final round—to edge a tense bout 3-2 by split decision and seal India's fifth assured boxing medal of the day.

Earlier on Day 6, Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) had also booked semifinal berths, while Lovlina secured a place in the last four after receiving a bye ahead of the opening ceremony. That means India is now guaranteed at least nine bronze medals in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

India has one more boxing bout left on Day 7, with Jaismine Lamboria taking on England's Elise Glynn in the women's 57kg quarterfinal. A victory would take India's assured boxing medal tally into double digits.