Yash’s Toxic eyes a staggering 12000-screen global release, one of the biggest for an Indian film yet

The film has been made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. KVN Productions on Tuesday announced that the film's advance bookings begin on August 21. “8 days to step into the world of#ToxicTheMovie🔥Nationwide Bookings open from 21st August!🎟 #TOXIC: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26.08.2026,” the caption read.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to arrive across nearly 12,000 screens worldwide, which could make it the biggest release of Yash’s career. While the final screen count is still awaited, the scale of the release underlines the expectations around the film. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and reportedly has a runtime of around 3 hours and 14 minutes.

The wait for Yash ’s next big-screen outing is finally nearing its end. After 2022's KGF: Chapter 2, the actor will be finally seen in theatres with his highly anticipated movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups . With the release scheduled for next week, the advance bookings for the gangster drama will begin on August 21. The booking window opening on Varamahalakshmi (Goddess Lakshmi) festival is expected to give fans an early chance to lock in their seats for what is being positioned as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Yash warns parents about the film Yash has already made it clear that the film is aimed at an adult audience. Talking about the film on Aap Ki Adalat recently, he said, “I think art has to ask uncomfortable questions and take you to the deepest corners of your mind. There, you will confront certain dilemmas, which only art can give you the opportunity to address. In the context of a film, for a story to reach a certain point, each layer of these characters is very important. I believe stories have to be told in the most authentic manner. It is beyond me as a person. Regardless, we ensured one thing: along with the title, we also gave the tagline that Toxic is a ‘fairytale for grown-ups.’ We have made it very clear that the film is not for children or adults with a child’s mindset.”

The film’s trailer, which arrived on August 8, gave audiences a glimpse of Yash in a double role and introduced a large ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Strong distribution network across India Toxic has also put together an extensive distribution network ahead of its release. KVN Productions will release the film in Karnataka, while Panorama Films has taken care of Kerala. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film will be distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, owned by Dil Raju. AA Films will handle North India and Nepal.

Tamil Nadu will see the film distributed through Think Studios, S Picture and White Nights via Trident Arts, along with Five Star Senthil. For overseas markets, Phars Film will distribute the Indian-language versions, while Lionsgate has a separate arrangement for the English version.