Yash says Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is unique and original like Hollywood film Sinners: ‘It is very layered’

‘It is a very unique, large-scale action film’

He continued, “On the surface level, Toxic might look like a gangster film but it is very layered. It is something where one understands a person's dilemmas and dark side in a very unsual way. Most of the things are told through metaphors and that is what is unique about the story. It has got the commercial elements, and we have got some great performances. Lot of popular stars in the country have come together and that itself is unique about Toxic, because generally for five actresses to come together who are doing well in their respective industries, with director Geetu Mohandas on board… It is a very unique, large-scale action film. It is an original IP, and these days it is very difficult to find those. We think about business and we go behind franchises but this is an unique IP. It is something like Sinners, which was also unique and interesting and people accepted it and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be an original and refreshing gangster film.”