Oscars 2026 full list of winners (updated live): Will Timothee Chalamet nab Best Actor despite controversy
Oscars 2026 full list of winners (updated live): The nominations include Best Picture contenders such as Bugonia and One Battle after Another.
This year's awards contest holds an unusually high potential for surprises. The race for best actor is an especially unpredictable one, pitting Timothée Chalamet against Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.
Check out the list of winners in every category (updated live):
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle after Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle after Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
Sean Penn (One Battle after Another)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons) - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle after Another)
Achievement in Directing
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle after Another)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Best Animated Feature Film of the Year
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters: Winner
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls: Winner
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Achievement in Casting
Nina Gold (Hamnet)
Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)
Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle after Another)
Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent)
Francine Maisler (Sinners)
Achievement in Cinematography
Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)
Michael Bauman (One Battle after Another)
Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Achievement in Costume Design
Deborah L. Scott (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
Kate Hawley (Frankenstein): Winner
Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)
Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)
Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting through Rocks
Mr. Nobody against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Achievement in Film Editing
Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Andy Jurgensen (One Battle after Another)
Olivier Bugge Coutté (Sentimental Value)
Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)
Best International Feature Film of the Year
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey (Frankenstein)
Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu (Kokuho)
Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry (Sinners)
Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein (The Smashing Machine)
Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg (The Ugly Stepsister)
Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle after Another)
Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)
Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
"Dear Me" (Diane Warren: Relentless)
"Golden" (KPop Demon Hunters)
"I Lied To You" (Sinners)
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" (Viva Verdi!)
"Train Dreams" (Train Dreams)
Achievement in Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle after Another)
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)
Achievement in Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta (F1)
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern (Frankenstein)
José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor (One Battle after Another)
Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker (Sinners)
Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas (Sirāt)
Achievement in Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson (F1)
David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould (Jurassic World Rebirth)
Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin (The Lost Bus)
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean (Sinners)
Adapted Screenplay
Will Tracy (Bugonia)
Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle after Another)
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams)
Original Screenplay
Robert Kaplow (Blue Moon)
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian (It Was Just an Accident)
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More