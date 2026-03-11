Oscars 2026 winners predicted: One Battle After Another to dominate, Michael B Jordan may upset Chalamet for Best Actor

The 98th Academy Awards are upon us. The biggest night in Hollywood is this Sunday (Monday morning in India), when the best performers, technicians, and films of 2025 will receive due recognition. The Oscars are the culmination of Hollywood’s awards season, which comprises other major awards like the Golden Globes, the Actors (formerly SAG Awards), and, to an extent, the BAFTAs. Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another is projected to win three major awards at the 2026 Oscars.

Every year, pundits and publications make predictions for the Oscars based on their expertise, the grapevine, and sometimes just vibes. But what if all that could be collated into hard numbers? HT attempts to look at the trends, based on previous winners (and their track records), how contenders fared at the other big four - Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA, and Critics' Choice, along with the predictions from Hollywood bookmakers.

All this gives us a probability for each nominee, with some scoring higher than others, allowing us to make predictions for this year's Academy Awards. A top finish in any table gets maximum chance of winning, followed by positions 2 and 3. For instance, if Jessie Buckley leads in 9 out 10 predictions/awards, she gets a 90% probability. And if Jacob Elordi finishes third in five tables, it gives him a 15% chance of winning, and so on. Combined, this gives us a mathematical probability of each contender's win.

Best Picture: One Battle After Another with 60% chances Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has a 6 in 10 shot at winning the Best Picture this year. However, Sinners has closed the gap with a chance of around 30%. Yet, most predictions (barring Variety) believe that it has left too much to do in the fag end of the awards season.