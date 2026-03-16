Oscars 2026 live updates: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring glamour; Aunt Gladys nabs first award of the night
Oscars 2026 live updates: Timothee Chalamet, Jessie Buckley and more have landed on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Nominees Jessie Buckley and Rose Byrne were among the first major stars to arrive on the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards (Monday morning in India), the film industry’s most prestigious ceremony. This year’s best-picture race is unusually unpredictable, with the vampire blockbuster Sinners competing against the darkly comic thriller One Battle After Another....Read More
Security around the ceremony was tight as some of Hollywood’s biggest names walked a red carpet lined with trees designed to resemble a Zen garden. Designers said the look — which also carried onto the stage — was meant to create a sense of calm amid an increasingly chaotic world.
Organizers said they were coordinating closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Los Angeles Police Department following a federal warning about a potential Iranian threat targeting California. Authorities, however, said there was no specific or credible danger to the Oscars. Guests had to pass multiple traffic checkpoints and metal detectors before entering the Dolby Theatre.
Hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony features a wide-open competition led by Sinners, which has scored 16 nominations — the highest in the nearly century-long history of the Oscars. The awards come at a time when Hollywood is facing geopolitical tensions, industry consolidation and growing concerns about artificial intelligence.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Best Costume for Frankenstein
Oscars 2026: Kate Hawley won Best Costume for Frankenstein. The award was presented by Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour. It also won Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Miles Caton performs I Lied to You
Miles Caton breathed life into the audience with his performance of I Lied To You from Sinners. He was supported by almost 50 performers on stage. At the end, a ballerina performed in the front of the stage, meters away from Timothee Chalamet. He has been courting controversy lately for his comments on the irrelevance of ballet and opera.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Best Animated Feature
K-pop Demon Hunters has won Best Animated Feature. Best Animated Short went to The Girl Who Cried Pearls.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan wins the first Oscar of the night for her work as a supporting actress in Weapons. She played the evil Aunt Gladys in the hit movie.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Oscar ceremony begins
Host Conan O'Brien has kicked off the Oscars 2026. His monogue featured a run down of all movies nominated for Best Picture and some barbs at ‘affordable healthcare’.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted on the Oscars red carpet on Monday morning. She wore a white, bridal-inspired Dior gown with a stunning diamond necklace from Bvlgari while he wore a brown suede suit.
Oscars 2026 live updates: Voters followed new rules this year
The Academy took steps this year to try to ensure voters have actually watched the movies they are voting on. The online balloting system for the first time tracks whether a voter has streamed each movie. Voters, however, can check a box to say they watched the movie elsewhere outside the Academy website.
Oscars 2026 live updates: When and where to watch
The Oscars 2026 will be available to watch online in India from 4.30 am on JioHotstar.