Oscars 2026 live updates: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring glamour; Aunt Gladys nabs first award of the night

Security around the ceremony was tight as some of Hollywood’s biggest names walked a red carpet lined with trees designed to resemble a Zen garden. Designers said the look — which also carried onto the stage — was meant to create a sense of calm amid an increasingly chaotic world.

Organizers said they were coordinating closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Los Angeles Police Department following a federal warning about a potential Iranian threat targeting California. Authorities, however, said there was no specific or credible danger to the Oscars. Guests had to pass multiple traffic checkpoints and metal detectors before entering the Dolby Theatre.

Hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony features a wide-open competition led by Sinners, which has scored 16 nominations — the highest in the nearly century-long history of the Oscars. The awards come at a time when Hollywood is facing geopolitical tensions, industry consolidation and growing concerns about artificial intelligence.