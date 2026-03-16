Dharmendra left out of Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment, angry fans say: 'Just a Hollywood show, not truly international'
The In Memoriam segment at the 2026 Oscars honoured several cine legends who died last year, but Dharmendra's name was a curious omission.
The 98th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, honouring the best and brightest from Hollywood’s 2025 slate. The evening also saw an extended In Memoriam segment, honouring the actors, filmmakers, and technicians who passed away in the past year. And even as cine legends like Robert Redford and Rob Reiner’s careers were celebrated, Indian fans were miffed that Bollywood legend Dharmendra failed to even find a mention.
Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment
The In Memoriam segment at this year’s Oscars was the longest in the awards show’s history. The organisers had said they would do something ‘different’ this year instead of just a video playing on screen. This difference included two segments within the segment, wherein Rob Reiner and Robert Redford were honoured by their colleagues. Director Rob Reiner was honoured by Billy Crystal, the star of his iconic film When Harry Met Sally. Barbra Streisand, who played opposite Robert Redford in The Way We Were, called him a "brilliant, subtle actor" and an "intellectual cowboy." She finished her remarks by singing a few lines from the movie's title song. Rachel McAdams paid homage to fellow Canadian Diane Keaton.
Dharmendra missing from In Memoriam
In recent years, the Academy Awards have tried to be truly international in their appeal, and this is most apparent in the In Memoriam segments, which have honoured international stars. From India, names like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have found their way to the Oscars In Memoriam segment. However, the 2026 segment excluded Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who died in November 2025, aged 89.
The omission was curious given Oscars’ push for more inclusion and to be seen as an international film award, rather than just being limited to Hollywood. Fans from India were quick to note this. “The Oscars showed a list of people who passed away last year, yet didn’t mention Dharmendra—a legendary Indian actor who gave his entire life to cinema. Why so much hype when our icons get no recognition? After all, it’s mainly a Hollywood show, not truly international,” wrote one on Twitter. As several publications in the West listed actors and technicians who were missing in the segment, many Indian fans responded with Dharmendra’s name in the comments.
Other big names who were omitted from the segment included James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Robert Carradine, June Lockhart, and Brigitte Bardot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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