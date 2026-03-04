Toxic release date postponed: Yash pushes back film by 3 months due to ‘current uncertainty in the Middle East’
The makers of Yash-starrer Toxic have decided to postpone the release of the film from March to June due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was set to mark Kannada star Yash’s big-screen return after four years. The film, slated for release on March 19, has now been pushed back to June, owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East after US and Israel’s joint strike on Iran.
Toxic release date postpone
The actor-producer shared a statement from Toxic’s makers on Wednesday, 4 March, announcing a new release date for the film. The statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”
Toxic now releases in June
The statement added that the makers have decided to postpone the film’s release until June, in hope that situation in the Middle East will be normal then. “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”
The statement ended with a new release date. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026,” it read.
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The hyperviolent action saga had generated quite a lot of buzz after its look reveal and teaser, both of which saw some controversy as well.
Toxic's loss is Dhurandhar 2's gain?
The postponement of Toxic spells good news for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which releases on March 19 and was clashing with the Yash-starrer. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar may now get a solo release on the date.
