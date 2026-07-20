Niharika Konidela felt like she didn't ‘deserve’ to be in Mega family till National Award for Committee Kurrollu
After Committee Kurrollu won two National Film Awards, Niharika Konidela got candid about how she felt to be part of the Konidela family.
Actor-producer Niharika Konidela seems overwhelmed after her 2024 film Committee Kurrollu won two National Film Awards. She held an event in Hyderabad on Sunday evening with the film’s team to celebrate the film's win for Best Telugu Film and P Ravi Kumar's win for Best Make-up. She admitted there that she had never felt she ‘deserved’ to be part of the Mega family in her work until now.
Niharika Konidela on Committee Kurrollu’s win
Niharika stated at the event that she has never felt as fulfilled as she does in the moment, following her National Award win. “I’ve never felt this fulfilled in 32 years of my life. There was no looking back after I first heard the Committee Kurrolu story. I feel like it has the biggest heart. If this is what it means to make a good film, I don’t think I’ll ever leave the film industry,” said the actor.
She also stated that the film’s director, Yadu Vamsi, told her that the film was worthy of winning such an award, but she only ‘manifested’ it for him. “Vamsi garu kept telling me this is a National Award-worthy cinema, but that was never my dream. I never had the dream to make a National Award-winning film. But once we began shooting, I added it to my vision board. I’m happy that my manifestation worked like this,” said Niharika.
Fitting into the Mega family
Niharika then got candid and spoke about how her uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, and father, Naga Babu, have contributed immensely to Tollywood. “My father received three National Awards for the movie Rudraveena 36 years ago. I wasn’t even born then,” she said, adding, “Look at my family, be it Chiranjeevi garu or Pawan Kalyan garu; everyone has contributed to the family and to the industry with their careers”
The actor-producer stated that since her on-screen debut in the 2016 film Oka Manasu, she has never experienced anything like this. “I’ve never experienced that in the last ten years. Ante…unnanu ante unnanu, Konidela family lo, Mega family lo. (I was just there in the Konidela Mega family in the film industry). Now, I feel very, very proud that, thank you, Committee Kurrollu, I also feel like I’m deserving to be in the Mega family,” she said, emotionally.
Committee Kurrollu is produced by Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures, which was launched in 2015. She last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Madraskaaran and is a judge-cum-producer on the Zee Telugu show, Aata.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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