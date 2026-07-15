Pawan Kalyan discharged from Mumbai hospital after 3.5-hour surgery; wife thanks doctors: ‘Heart full of gratitude’

“A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism. We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless — peace of mind,” she further wrote, listing out the doctors who performed the surgery, adding, “Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful.”

On July 11, Pawan underwent surgery for a long-standing injury in his shoulder. He was discharged from the hospital on July 15. Posting pictures from the hospital and announcing the news, his wife Anna wrote on Instagram, “Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Actor and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan , underwent surgery for rotator cuff issues at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was discharged on Wednesday after staying under observation for a few days post the 3.5-hour surgery. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, thanked the doctors for taking good care of her husband.

After his surgery, Pawan was visited by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. When AP CM Chandrababu Naidu visited him, Anna had posted pictures from the hospital, writing, “His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him. For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he’s in safe hands. One day at a time. We’ll get there.”

Pawan Kalyan’s shoulder surgery Pawan was diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders, which he neglected for years. His right shoulder was first operated upon, with the surgery lasting 3.5 hours, according to a statement by his Jana Sena Party. He remained under observation after the surgery on Saturday. His left shoulder is expected to be operated on in two months.

“After recovering from the surgery, he will head straight to his residence in Hyderabad following discharge. Doctors have advised him to start physiotherapy three weeks later. Doctors have revealed that it will take four months for the operated shoulder to return to normal condition,” reads a note by JSP after his discharge.

Pawan last starred in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG in 2025 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year. He is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Surender Reddy and will also work on OG 2.