Pawan Kalyan kicks off 2026 with new film announcement after fans thought he'd quit cinema for politics

There was a time in 2024 when fans believed that actor Pawan Kalyan had retired from films, especially after he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor completed shoots for pending projects in 2025 that he had approved before the AP elections, and had announced no new projects. However, he kicked off 2026 with a new film in hand, much to everyone’s surprise. Pawan Kalyan has finally given the green signal to director Surender Reddy.

Producer Ram Talluri took to social media on Thursday, January 1, to reveal that Pawan had signed a film that will be directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Making the announcement, he wrote, “With folded hands and a full heart. My dream begins as Production No.1 under #JaithraRamaMovies. Named with Love & Blessings by our beloved Power Star (PSPK). Teaming up with Surender Reddy & Vakkantham Vamsi. Forever grateful. Forever proud. This dream project is LOADING.”

Vamsi also announced the same on his social media, writing, “It’s not just a happy new year, it’s the ‘happiest’ new year! Proud to be a part of this dream project with the one and only #PSPK #blessed #bestteam.” Incidentally, Pawan had said yes to Surender before, too, but the project never took off.

Pawan Kalyan’s pending films

Pawan began focusing on politics as early as 2008 when he headed the youth wing of his brother Chiranjeevi’s political party, Praja Rajyam Party. He founded his own party, Praja Rajyam Party, in 2014, which faced setbacks in the 2019 elections.

After that, he signed a film with Krish and said yes to projects helmed by Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, he said yes to a film by Sujeeth. It was only in 2025, after winning the 2024 elections with the TDP and BJP, that Pawan completed shooting for his pending films.

Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was eventually completed by Jyothi Krisna, was released in July 2025 to a lukewarm response. He redeemed himself in September 2025 with the release of Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, which became his highest grosser. He also wrapped up shooting for Harish’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, though it has yet to hit screens.

With no mention of Pawan’s film with Surender all these years, fans wondered if the film was shelved after the director’s last film, the 2023 Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent, tanked at the box office. However, it appears that the actor-politician has decided to revive the project.