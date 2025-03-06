Agent OTT release: Akhil Akkineni's biggest flop gets digital release after 2-year delay; when and where to watch it

Agent OTT release: Director Surender Reddy’s Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent is finally getting a digital release after it underperformed theatrically in 2023. The film, which was released in theatres on April 28, 2023, will stream on SonyLIV starting on March 14. (Also Read: Akhil Akkineni’s new ‘rugged’ look shocks fan; actor to undergo transformation for his next) Agent OTT release: Akhil Akkineni in a still from the spy thriller.

Agent to stream on Sony LIV

Sony LIV surprised fans by announcing that Agent will finally get a digital release after a 2-year delay. They wrote, “ALERT: A spy like no other is on the move! MISSION BRIEF: Slick moves. Deadly stakes. Ultimate action. Witness high-octane action and unmatched style starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Sakshi Vaidya on March 14, only on Sony LIV. Watch #Agent from March 14 Only on SonyLIV!”

The film tells the story of an ambitious RAW agent, Ricky (Akhil), assigned an important mission by RAW Chief Colonel Mahadev, aka The Devil (Mammootty). When he goes undercover to catch former RAW agent Dharma, aka God (Dino Morea), he must also stop his dangerous plan to destroy India. Sakshi Vaidya plays Vidya, an aspiring pilot training officer in NASA. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a key role, and Urvashi Rautela is featured in a special number.

The spectacular failure of Agent

When Agent began filming in 2021, high expectations were pinned on it, given the cast and budget. Akhil’s buff makeover also added to the anticipation, with many waiting to see him in a role unlike anything he had done. Vakkantham Vamsi had penned the story of the spy thriller produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Unfortunately, Agent was propped on a budget of around ₹85 crore, and according to Sacnilk, it only collected ₹10.05 crore net in India and ₹13.4 crore worldwide. The film was the biggest flop of Akhil’s career. The actor, who debuted in the 2015 film Akhil, has not yet had massive success despite starring in films like Hello, Mr Majnu and Most Eligible Bachelor. After Agent’s failure, Akhil released a note addressing its failure.

Despite that, fans wondered when the film would be released on OTT, and producer Anil often maintained that he didn’t know the cause of the delay. But it looks like the wait has finally come to an end. Akhil has yet to announce his next project. In November 2024, he announced that he was engaged to Zainab Ravdjee.