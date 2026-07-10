Akanksha Choudhary has no trauma from Yogesh Rawat? Splitsvilla's Diksha Pawar speaks out on Lock Upp fight

In Splitsvilla X6, Akanksha had a huge fight with Diksha Pawar, which left the two of them with marks and bruises on their body. Diksha took to her YouTube channel to speak out on the feud, and also commented how Akanksha got aggressive first and continued to pass horrible comments on her parents. She said, “Humari fight room ke andar start hui thi, ladai escalate hui bohot. Jab hamari ladai ho rahi thi na, toh Akanksha mere munh pe aakey aise bol rahi thi ki tu deserve karti hain ki teri maa mar gayi. Maine bole Akanksha tu kya bol rahi hain tujhe samajh main aa raha hain? Tu meri dost thi kabhi (Our fight escalated from the room. She got near my face and said that I deserve that my mother died. I was shocked and asked what is she even saying. She was my friend).”

Akanksha Choudhary sparked backlash for her disruptive and abusive behaviour in the reality show Lock Upp , where she got into a fight with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. The Splitsvilla X6 contestant threw water on her dinner, stamped on her bedsheet and threatened her. She went on to add that she has trauma of being hit from the last show, after Shreya's nail touched her nose and left a scratch mark.

Diksha went on to elaborate, “Fir jab humari ladai start hui I was not the one jo pehle physical hui. If you remember main uss cheez ko bohot rokne ki koshish kari… maine push kiya tha… but portray kar rahe ho ki usko maara ja raha hain jab tak saamne walo ko khoon nahi aya. Situation was that ki woh mere upar charge kar rahi thi. Usne choke kari thi… uske bawazood bhi maine usko push kiya aur bola ki tuney mummy papa ke baare mein kaise bola and she said ki bolungi tu deserve karti hain. Sab kuch mute kar diya (I was not the first one to get physical. I tried to stop it and pushed her away but it was portrayed that I was beating her. She was charging at me, choked me, but still I pushed her out. She said I deserve whatever she said about my parents. It was all muted by the production house of the show).”

Diksha went on talk about trauma that Akanksha shared, and countered how Yogesh Rawat gave her more trauma and she is still in talking terms with him. Just because the two of them are getting work, it is not trauma. Diksha thanked fans who responded to her via messages and shared how they were mistaken during Splitsvilla X6, and now they see that she was not wrong. Yogesh broke up with Akanksha on the show and patched up with wild-card contestant Ruru Thakur.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan also lashed out at Akanksha for her actions. She said, “Shreya, aaj sabse badtameez, sabse jhagraalu, sabse irritating person aap nahi thi, Akanksha Choudhary thi (The most rudest, quarrelsome and irritating person in the house is Akanksha Chaudhary).”

Farah further asked Akanksha who is she to ruin someone else's career, as she claims? Riteish added that each one of you are responsible for their own life and reputation. She also went to add that Shreya is someone who never tries to understand anyone else but expects to be understood by everyone. Farah told Shreya that she is her own enemy in the manner of which she is playing the game.

Lock Upp is available to watch on Netflix.