Farah Khan calls this contestant ‘sabse badtameez and irritating person’ in Lock Upp; it is not Shreya Kalra

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are currently hosting the Netflix reality show Lock Upp, where 15 contestants are participating. The second week came to an end with a lot of chaos and arguments, and Farah was seen lashing out at some of the contestants for their performance on the show. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had strong remarks on the performance of this Lock Upp contestant.

What Farah said This week, Yogesh Rawat snatched the premium thaali that was ordered for Shilpa Shinde, not once but twice. Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda cheered him on, as Shilpa was forced to take the veg thali and eat it. She was shocked at their behaviour and broke down in tears. Meanwhile, Akanksha Chaudhary spitted on Shreya Kalra, threatened to beat her, poured water on her and Madhuri Jain's bedsheets. Shreya did not retaliate during the heated argument.

Meanwhile, Akanksha also targeted Madhuri Jain and warned that she would "throw her out of the show" along with Shreya. She spilled water on Madhuri's bed as well, prompting Yogesh Rawat—Akanksha's close friend in the house—to apologise to Madhuri. He even offered her his own mattress in exchange, a gesture that many viewers appreciated. During the heated argument, Akanksha took a dig at Shilpa's stint on Bigg Boss 11 and quipped that she won the reality show by "making rotis." As Akanksha continued shouting at Shilpa, other contestants, including Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, stepped in to diffuse the situation. They reminded Akanksha to respect Shilpa's seniority in the industry, saying, "She is very senior to us." However, Akanksha refused to back down and replied, "Bhaad mein jaaye seniority (to hell with seniority)."

Who is the most irritating? Farah, who will appear during the weekend episode, was seen lashing out at some of the contestants. She said, “Yogesh, I want to ask you, you all don't have enough money for the food there, and her tray has come and you are stealing it?” She asked Ram and Harshad why were they supporting him?

She then said, “Shreya, aaj sabse badtameez, sabse jhagraalu, sabse irritating person aap nahi thi, Akanksha Chaudhary thi (The most rudest, quarrelsome and irritating person in the house is Akanksha Chaudhary).”

Farah further asked Akanksha who is she to ruin someone else's career, as she claims? Riteish added that each one of you are responsible for their own life and reputation. She also went to add that Shreya is someone who never tries to understand anyone else but expects to be understood by everyone. Farah told Shreya that she is her own enemy in the manner of which she is playing the game.

Akanksha rose to fame after participating in Splitsvilla X6, where her relationship and subsequent feud with Yogesh grabbed eyeballs.