‘Mujhe iss tarah ke ladko se itni nafrat hain’: Kangana Ranaut grills Yogesh Rawat in Lock Upp, tells him to show shame

Yogesh nodded and Kangana immediately replied, “Haan ji kar rahe ho? Sharminda toh ho jaao thoda. Mujhe iss tarah ke ladko se itni nafraat hain, itni grihna hain… jo ladkiyo ka dil todte hain aur unko murkh banate hain. Aur agar tumne Akanksha [Chaudhary] ka dil toda, toh main tumhe todne aaungi (You are nodding? Show some shame atleast. I have so much hate and disgust for guys who break the hearts of girls and make them fools. If you break Akanksha's heart again, I will come and break you).”

During the episode, Kangana picked contestants one by one to make comments on their performance. She picked Sunita Ahuja as the most honest one in the house, and called her the chosen mother of the show whom everyone trusts. She lashed out at Riyaz and said that he is invisible on the show.

Lock Upp Season 2 started off a few days ago and the drama has already begun inside the reality show where 15 ‘inmates’ are living together. Now, its 14! Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were joined on the sixth episode by actor-politician Kangana Ranaut , who commented on the contestants and how they performed in the first week of the reality show. (Also read: Akanksha Chamola breaks down, reveals she was bisexual before marriage to Gaurav Khanna )

Yogesh said its all talk and that he has been given the tag by people but he is not that person. Later in the episode, Yogesh broke down and took to the washroom to cry without being seen by anyone. Akanksha told him not to overthink about what others say and let it go.

What happened with Yogesh-Akanksha? For the unversed, the ‘cheater’ tag that was given to Yogesh started in the grand finale of the recently concluded show Splitsvilla X6, where Ruru alleged that Yogesh met Akanksha when he was still dating her and she was his girlfriend. Yogesh denied the claims but accepted that he likes Akanksha. He had paired up with Akanksha on the show and then ditched her to say ‘I love you’ to Ruru on the show, who came as a wild-card contestant.

Meanwhile, in Lock Upp this week Shrestha Iyer became the first contestant to get eliminated. Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover were saved and they are now secure. Lock Upp drops new episodes from Saturday to Wednesday on Netflix.