Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking claim on his cheating in marriage: 'Hero hain toh you can't say anything'

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife and YouTuber Sunita Ahuja entered Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza on June 27. She often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments on her personal life, equation with Govinda, and more. In the fourth episode of the reality show, Sunita shared how she lives for her kids and that she cannot change anything even if there was infidelity in her marriage. (Also read: 'Please hesitate': Sunita Ahuja's candid remarks about Govinda's affairs, shooting incident in Lock Upp shocks fans) Sunita Ahuja and Govinda tied the knot in 1987. They have two children.

What Sunita said about her marriage Sunita was chatting with fellow inmate Shreya Kalra, when she was asked about an interview of hers where she spoke about infidelity and how she felt cheated. Sunita said, “Hua toh abhi kya kar sakte hain… shuru se hi hua hain na lekin? Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Iss umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hain chalne do (If it happened also what can I do? It has been there since the beginning right? He is a hero at the end of the day you cannot say anything. If I think of all these things my diabetes will increase).”

When Shreya asked, ‘Don’t you feel sad?' She responded, “It is fine I live for my kids.” Does Sunita think he is still at it? She added, “Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghanta unke saamne baithi rahu? Samne wala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon (Can you stop anyone? Shall I sit in front of him for 24 hours. The person will also get irriated).”

She added, “We have got two houses. Unke ghar mein unhe milne bohot log aatey hain na. Mere ghar mein mujhe privacy chahiye (Many people come to meet him at his house. I need my own privacy).”

Sunita shared that she is not interested to search for love elsewhere and she has seen enough in life already.

About Govinda and Sunita's relationship Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Throughout his career, Govinda has been linked to several actresses. The most talked-about rumours involved his close friendship with actress Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In recent years, fresh rumours surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actress. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.

Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. Both of them appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumours.