Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to longtime boyfriend, shares glimpse of beach proposal

Love is in the air for filmmaker and writer Ida Ali. The daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali said "yes" to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal, and announced their engagement with a swoon-worthy video from what appeared to be an intimate beachside proposal. Unlike Ida Ali, Krish has largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Ida Ali gets engaged On Sunday, Ida took to Instagram to share a dreamy clip which captured the couple's special moment and quickly won over fans online.

The video keeps things understated yet heartwarming. It opens with a shot of a quiet beach nestled against mountains, following which Ida lifts her hand to flaunt her diamond ring. She is then seen smiling and briefly covers her mouth as the reality sinks in. Moments later, Krish also joined her in the frame, and the couple seals the memory with a happy selfie against the picturesque backdrop.

Sharing the video, Ida captioned the post, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand”, revealing that the proposal took place at 11 pm on July 1 in Ytresand.

Later, Ida shared a series of photos from the proposal, offering a closer look at the special moment. The pictures capture Krish going down on one knee as he popped the question, while an overjoyed Ida reacted with visible excitement. One particularly heartwarming frame shows her beaming in surprise as Krish holds out the engagement ring.