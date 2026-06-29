Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and family's trip to Venice for the Biennale: Orry calls it 'Europe ka Dharavi'

Orry arrived in Venice – aka ‘Europe ka Dharavi’ – in a fancy boat along with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani. According to him, Isha had invited him to the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which he called a major art event where countries showcase their creative spirit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Orry wrote, “Archives from Venice @nmacc.india.” He gave an inside peek into the India Pavilion at Venice Biennale, his time with the Ambani family, attending a gala hosted by Nita Ambani , and more. Let's take a look:

Earlier in May, the Ambani family travelled to Venice to attend the Venice Biennale , where they marked the historic return of the India Pavilion at the international exhibition. On June 28, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, posted a video documenting his time there, calling Venice ‘the Dharavi of Europe’.

Orry revealed that this year, the India Pavilion was in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and Isha Ambani was the host. He even shared a clip from the inauguration, where the Reliance heiress can be seen praising her mother, saying, “The person whose passion and love for the arts made this possible for us is my mother, Nita Ambani.”

Orry also attended the gala hosted by Nita Ambani in Venice, where the dress code was ‘Black Tie.’ The clip showed Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant dressed to the nines for the occasion, with guests arriving by water taxi. Many celebrities attended the event, including Arjun Kapoor.

At the gala, the lavish dinner table arranged for the guests by Nita Ambani was so long that Orry joked, “It was so long that I felt like I’d reach my 40th birthday before the table actually ended.” On the menu, Nita Ambani promoted Indian cuisine by serving a Gujarati thali to her Western friends.

When in Venice! Venice is a dream destination for those who love breathtaking views, enchanting canals, historic landmarks, and timeless charm. From marvelling at the sweeping panoramas from St Mark’s Bell Tower to enjoying the peaceful Punta della Dogana, or soaking up the energy on Rialto Bridge and witnessing the stunning architecture of Grand Canal, it is a perfect European getaway.

About Nita Ambani Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. Married to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the couple is the parent of Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

Meanwhile, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale. Nita Ambani was in Venice to mark this historic moment.