Twinkle Khanna explores Venice with her ‘favourite person in the world’, son Aarav. Take a tour

In a striking contrast between classical and contemporary art, she also observed Marina Abramović’s oversized shoes installed in front of the painting . Her journey continued through the Arsenale, where she encountered artist Alice Maher’s reinterpretation of the birth of Aphrodite, adding another layer to her artistic experience of the city.

“Venice is a fish. Or so says a charming book I picked up at the Gallerie dell’Accademia,” she wrote. Her visit to the historic Gallerie dell’Accademia turned into a moment of artistic immersion as she stood before Paolo Veronese’s masterpiece The Last Supper, later renamed The Feast in the House of Levi after scrutiny from the Inquisition.

Venice, with its winding canals, layered history and timeless art, seems to have left a deep impression on author and former actor Twinkle Khanna during her recent trip with her son, Aarav Kumar. Sharing reflections from her visit on Instagram on May 28, Twinkle described Venice in her own poetic way, starting with a whimsical thought that set the tone for her journey. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift )

Beyond museums and installations, Twinkle also embraced the charm of Venice itself, getting lost in its labyrinth-like streets, a detour she described as liberating and joyful, especially as she shared the moment with her son. “I got lost in the labyrinth of Venice and celebrated that freedom with a gelato and my favourite person in the world, my son,” she wrote.

‘I felt like a restrung guitar.’ Reflecting on her overall experience, Twinkle emphasised how deeply art and environment shaped her emotional state during the trip. “In a world of constant distractions, Venice reminded me why art matters. I felt like a restrung guitar, my spirit pulled tight, so I could once again keep pace with my internal metronome,” she added.

Her reflective travel diary captures not just a mother-son getaway, but also a personal reconnection with art, silence, and meaning in an increasingly noisy world.

Places to visit in Venice If you’re a fan of art and inspired by Twinkle Khanna, here are some must-visit artistic destinations you should add to your list: