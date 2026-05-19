Why experiential food museums are becoming India’s newest travel trend; take a look

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to prioritise domestic travel and help save foreign exchange, many travellers are rethinking their holiday plans. With that in the background, it is fitting to explore a different kind of attraction that started drawing attention: experiential food museums. Instead of chasing viral reels from Europe, travellers are exploring spaces closer to home. Far from old-school glass displays, these museums turn India's food story into immersive, hands-on experiences that are as educational as they are Instagram-worthy, and they make a compelling case for staying home.

Multi-sensory coffee experience in Araku, Visakhapatnam

Tucked away in the misty Eastern Ghats, the Araku Coffee Museum traces how Ethiopian coffee took root in Andhra Pradesh’s hills. Run by Adivasi staff, the space spotlights the region’s rare Arabica cultivation through colourful murals, live tastings, and interactive exhibits. Visitors can sample different brews, understand Andhra’s signature chicory blends, and even create their own custom mix to take home. “It’s one of the most relaxing things to do in Araku,” says Pori Borkakoti, an avid traveller who lived in Visakhapatnam for 10 years. “Andhra is especially known for its chicory blends, so tasting the difference between pure Arabica and a chicory mix was fascinating. You can even create your own blend to take home.”