Netanyahu says Israel investing heavily in India ties, hails ‘friend Narendra’ | Watch
Rejecting suggestions that Israel was diplomatically isolated, Netanyahu pointed to the support his country receives from India.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has underscored the significance of India in Israel's foreign policy, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of our greatest friends" and saying his government was investing heavily in deepening ties with New Delhi.
In a podcast interview shared on Monday, Netanyahu emphasised the need for Israel to form additional alliances, and mentioned India in the same vein. The remarks came days after US Vice President JD Vance suggested that the United States was Israel's “only powerful ally”.
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Netanyahu on support in India
Speaking about Israel's global partnerships amid the ongoing Iran conflict and the shifting geopolitical landscape, Netanyahu said, "We need to cultivate additional alliances. That's why I'm investing heavily in our relationship with India, with my friend Narendra, who is one of our greatest friends".
He added, “They say Israel is isolated. The support that Israel—and I personally—receive in India is simply unbelievable.”
His remarks from the interview and its English translation went viral on social media.
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JD Vance, Netanyahu and India
This is not the first time Netanyahu has lauded support from India. Speaking to Fox News last month, Netanyahu had said Israel enjoys "tremendous" support in the country. "We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there," Netanyahu said.
The Israeli Prime Minister also said that the country receives overwhelming support from India on social media. His remarks were a counter to JD Vance's claims that the US was Israel's only powerful ally.
“You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I have overwhelming support there (India). I may have many others,” Netanyahu said.
India-Israel ties
India and Israel have maintained close ties over the years, with Modi and Netanyahu sharing a warm personal rapport. Earlier this year, the Israeli Prime Minister described Modi as a "personal friend" and referred to India as a "global power."
Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to Israel in February and said that India stood with Israel "firmly with full conviction."
The visit came two days before Israel and the United States launched a surprise attack on Iran, which later escalated into a full-fledged war.
Vance had also made remarks on US-Israel ties.
“Donald Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” Vance said during a press briefing.
He added: “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have left, anywhere in the entire world.”
Vance also said that most of the weapons protecting Israel over the past three months were manufactured in the United States and funded by American taxpayers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More