Netanyahu says Israel investing heavily in India ties, hails ‘friend Narendra’ | Watch

Speaking about Israel's global partnerships amid the ongoing Iran conflict and the shifting geopolitical landscape, Netanyahu said, "We need to cultivate additional alliances. That's why I'm investing heavily in our relationship with India, with my friend Narendra, who is one of our greatest friends".

In a podcast interview shared on Monday, Netanyahu emphasised the need for Israel to form additional alliances, and mentioned India in the same vein. The remarks came days after US Vice President JD Vance suggested that the United States was Israel's “only powerful ally”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has underscored the significance of India in Israel's foreign policy, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of our greatest friends" and saying his government was investing heavily in deepening ties with New Delhi.

His remarks from the interview and its English translation went viral on social media.

He added, “They say Israel is isolated. The support that Israel—and I personally—receive in India is simply unbelievable.”

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JD Vance, Netanyahu and India This is not the first time Netanyahu has lauded support from India. Speaking to Fox News last month, Netanyahu had said Israel enjoys "tremendous" support in the country. "We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister also said that the country receives overwhelming support from India on social media. His remarks were a counter to JD Vance's claims that the US was Israel's only powerful ally.

“You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I have overwhelming support there (India). I may have many others,” Netanyahu said.

India-Israel ties India and Israel have maintained close ties over the years, with Modi and Netanyahu sharing a warm personal rapport. Earlier this year, the Israeli Prime Minister described Modi as a "personal friend" and referred to India as a "global power."

Prime Minister Modi paid a state visit to Israel in February and said that India stood with Israel "firmly with full conviction."

The visit came two days before Israel and the United States launched a surprise attack on Iran, which later escalated into a full-fledged war.

Vance had also made remarks on US-Israel ties.

“Donald Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time,” Vance said during a press briefing.

He added: “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have left, anywhere in the entire world.”

Vance also said that most of the weapons protecting Israel over the past three months were manufactured in the United States and funded by American taxpayers.