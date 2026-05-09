Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift

Ahead of Mother's Day, Twinkle Khanna got candid about the realities of motherhood with her signature wit and honesty. From wishing for “a day of zero responsibilities” to calling out the myth of the perfect supermom, she shared a refreshing and relatable take on parenting. Twinkle Khanna reflects on the realities and myths of motherhood ahead of Mother's Day. (Instagram)

In a May 8 Instagram reel with Tweak India, Twinkle was asked what children should stop gifting their mothers on Mother’s Day. Staying true to her signature humour, she replied, “I actually don’t want any more of those handmade cards that I have to stick on the fridge. What I’d like is a day of zero responsibilities.”

Beyond flowers and sentimental cards, many mothers often secretly wish for something far simpler, rest, personal space and a break from the never-ending cycle of chores, caregiving and emotional labour. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious ‘chaotic’ vacation throwback with Akshay Kumar for April Fools’ Day: Watch video )

Twinkle Khanna on the real job of mothers When asked what a mother’s “real job” is, Twinkle answered with warmth and honesty. “A mother’s real job is to fill their child’s head with bright ideas, to love them madly, and maybe even throw a few vegetables down their throats,” she said.

Her words reflected a parenting style rooted in both affection and practicality. For Twinkle, motherhood is not only about nurturing children emotionally, but also about shaping their values, encouraging curiosity and making sure they grow up healthy, even if it means convincing them to eat vegetables against their will.