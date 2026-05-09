Delhi CEO gives ₹10,000, 3-day break to employees to take parents on vacation to celebrate Mother’s Day

In a corporate world often defined by bottom lines and burnout, a CEO of a Delhi-based firm is winning hearts with a viral "parental perk." Taking the time to reflect on the silent sacrifices parents make, Grover announced a heartwarming initiative: a ₹10,000 reimbursement for employees to take their parents on a three-day vacation. To ensure the gesture remains stress-free, he clarified that the getaway consists of extra paid leave. The move has sparked a massive conversation online about gratitude and the "human" side of leadership. Founder and CEO Rajat Grover of a Delhi firm announced a paid vacation for Mother’s Day. (nstagram/@rajat_grover30)

“We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us,” entrepreneur Rajat Grover wrote on Instagram. He explained, “Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years… without ever asking for anything back. Maybe it’s time we asked them one question: ‘What’s something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen.”

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO hails school for teaching financial literacy to his 6-year-old son: ‘UPI, BHIM, savings’

In a video, he shared a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices parents make. Then he dropped a major "Boss of the Year" move. He announced that employees would get a ₹10,000 reimbursement to take their parents on a three-day getaway - and yes, the leaves are fully paid and won't touch their regular PTO balance.

What did he say? “Before I built this company, somebody woke up at 5 in the morning. Made my food. Kept the house running. So that I could spend every single minute building my dreams. We don’t know how much time we have with them. Tomorrow is not promised. So if there is a place they always wanted to go, a moment they always wanted to have, this is the time. Take them. Go now. Don’t wait,” said Grover in an emotional address to his team.

“They founded our confidence. Our values. Our strength. They built us, long before we built anything,” he continued.