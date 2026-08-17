Santa AI TOEFL lunches official app for TOEFL preparation in India

Santa AI TOEFL, an AI-powered TOEFL preparation platform with almost 4 million downloads worldwide, has launched its app in India, opening access to its personal AI tutor for the country's fast-growing base of study-abroad aspirants. Santa AI TOEFL, an official ETS partner with over 4 million downloads, has launched its app in India and is seeing interest from coaching institutes and education companies. (Photo Courtesy of Santa TOEFL)

After building a good position in Korea and Japan, Santa has grown globally — and India has become one of its active new markets. The company said it has received inquiries from coaching institutes, test-prep academies and education companies in India about integrating Santa's AI tutoring and score-prediction technology into their TOEFL programmes.

Santa is an official ETS partner, offering 21+ official mock tests, and 3,500+ practice questions updated for the 2026 TOEFL. Its feature is accuracy: Santa's score predictions run on SpeechRater® and e-rater® — the same scoring engines used in the actual exam.

The platform's AI tutor identifies each learner's weak points, explains exactly why an answer is wrong, and builds a customised study path. The technology is built by Socra AI, an EdTech company based in Seoul, backed by $150M+ in investment from global investors.

According to the company, Santa has over 250,000 active learners, a 4.6 App Store rating, more than 40,000 verified reviews, and learners have answered over 600 million questions on the platform. Santa is among several providers offering TOEFL test preparation services and is an official ETS partner.

Learners in India can access Santa on the official website, the App Store, and the Google Play Store.

Company Website: https://shop.aitutorsanta.com/

Contact Email Address: hello.santa@socra.ai

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