Kamiya Jani records video of turbulence on Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight: ‘Taking this video as last evidence...'

She also described the journey as “The Most Turbulent Flight EVER” and identified the route as Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Kamiya, founder of popular online food and travel channel Curly Tales, shared a video on her Instagram Story showing the aircraft shaking during the flight. “Taking this video as last evidence… just in case my phone survives and I don’t,” she wrote over the clip.

Social media influencer Kamiya Jani shared videos documenting a severe bout of turbulence during an Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on Tuesday, describing it as the “most turbulent flight” of her life.

‘Why worry about something not in control’ In another Instagram Story, Kamiya said that the flight did not land at the Mumbai airport terminal it was headed for. “Jaana tha Terminal 2 Mumbai, Landed in Navi Mumbai Airport,” she wrote.

“Not allowed to get off or take off,” alongside a video from inside the aircraft," she added.

Kamiya later shared another update in which she appeared to be sitting inside the plane. In the post, she said, “At this point, I miss my iPad which I didn’t carry today. I could have finished a lot of work in flight. Why worry about something not in control.”

One of Kamiya's followers who said they were also on the same flight replied to her story, writing, “I am on this flight with you… It was scary, and it still continues… again we are flying.”

Kamiya responded, “Oh good luck! Let’s try landing again at Terminal 2. Attempt number 4,” accompanied by laughing emojis.