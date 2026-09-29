Tata Sons listing could impact group's social-development model: Noel Tata pushes for reorganisation
The Tata Trusts chairman on Tuesday said the proposed reorganisation of Tata Sons complies with Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
Day after Tata Trusts proposed a plan for the reorganisation of Tata Sons, chairman Noel Tata said the public listing of the company would fundamentally change the Tata Group's long-term investment and social-development model. The Trusts chairman reasoned a listed Tata Sons could face greater pressure to deliver quarterly results to satisfy shareholders, which "could impact" the group's philanthropic efforts.
The Tata Trusts chairman on Tuesday said the proposed reorganisation of Tata Sons complies with Reserve Bank of India guidelines. He expressed hopes that the RBI will engage with the group and help find a solution to avoid stock market listing of Tata Sons.
The remarks came amid an ongoing feud over the public listing of the conglomerate Tata Sons, 66 per cent of which is owned by Tata Trusts. The charity on Monday proposed merging two Tata Group companies with the holding company in its bid to prevent the listing of shares.
Speaking at the Republic Summit, Noel Tata explained the relationship between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. He said the Trusts have a dual role — as a philanthropic organisation and as the group's controlling shareholder — but the two functions are linked through Tata Sons. “So the roles are separate. Tata Sons is the engine that continues to increase the value of the corpus of our trusts,” Noel Tata said.
He said the corpus of the Trusts has expanded by about 20 per cent annually over the past 30-35 years. Dividends received from Tata Group companies provide the Trusts with the income required to fund their philanthropic activities.
“And their role is really to keep making sure that our income stays ahead of inflation, so that our spending power keeps going up year by year by year, and we do that through the companies, through the dividends that finally end up coming to the Trusts, and which gives us the power to spend from the Trust,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
According to Noel Tata, the Trusts' philanthropic work is focused primarily on healthcare and education, along with some initiatives in skill development.
What is Tata vs Tata about
His comments come amid ongoing discussions over Tata Sons' future structure, leadership and the possibility of a public listing. The debate follows a rare public disagreement between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, with the charity opposing the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and a proposed listing of the holding company, which oversees more than 30 Tata Group companies.
Noel Tata said a listing would change the way Tata Sons has operated for more than 150 years. Going public would bring greater market scrutiny, disclosure requirements and oversight from minority shareholders, potentially affecting the influence Tata Trusts has traditionally had over the group's strategy.
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More